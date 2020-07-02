They ask that Benzema be brought to trial for the sex blackmail scandal

Share it:

The scandal broke out in October 2015 and five years later it continues having tail. Karim Benzema again he is in the focus of the French Justice following the case of sexual blackmail of his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena. In the last hours, sources from the prosecution confirmed that will ask to prosecute to the current scorer of Real Madrid.

The footballer, who has not been part of his country's national team since this situation exploded, is accused by the Versailles prosecutor's office – south of Paris – for "Complicity in attempted blackmail" and for that reason they asked that he be brought to trial, as reported by the AFP Agency.

The case, called sextape, put in the center of the scene the Cat, who would have been the intermediary among a group of blackmailers and the current Olympiakos Piraeus midfielder from Greece. The reason? These people supposedly close to Karim had among their hands a sex video that Valbuena had filmed with his wife and they demanded 150,000 euros for not publishing it.

Benzema and Valbuena, during the time when they shared the team (Photo: Reuters)

The story exploded at the media level: Benzema was arrested on November 4, 2015 and spent one night in detention at the Versailles police station. As of that moment, an investigation process was opened that was closed in the last hours, according to the French newspaper. L’Equipe.

The 32-year-old striker was charged at the time along with five other people, including another member of the French team: the former striker Djibril Cisse. Although according to the last request of the prosecution he does not enter the request for trial.

In December 2019, the Court of Cassation rejected Benzema's lawyers' request to invalidate part of the investigation, which they said was carried out "unfairly" by one of the police officers.

The investigating judge, Anne Duval, received the file and became the third magistrate in five years to work on this case that has been delayed until now. In early 2020, the judge sent a notice that there was a deadline for submitting the latest applications. Among those involved in the issue is a sportsman's childhood friend that is indicated by "attempted blackmail in recidivism", according to the newspaper Le Monde.

The Police recorded a total of six telephone conversations between June and October 2015, where they identified Benzema's aforementioned friend, Karim Zenati. In some of those recordings, which were leaked to the media, the footballer was heard intervening with those in charge of promoting the blackmail of Valbuena.

All this situation led the president of the French Football Federation to temporarily suspend the Madrid footballer in December 2015. At the end of last year, the aforementioned Noël Le Graët, returned to refer to the subject: he assured that the relationship of Benzema with the national team had "finished".

