TV Shows

They are the stepsons of Thalia

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The famous Mexican singer Thalia and Tommy Mottola have been husbands for almost twenty years, when they joined their lives in a great ceremony and party in New York. The couple has conceived two children: Sabrina and Matthes, but Tommy has two more children.

Sarah and Michael are the first children of Tommy Mottola, whom he had in marriage when he was with Lisa Clark. Tommy and Lisa were married for 19 years.




Thalia has an excellent family relationship with Tommy's first two children, as can be seen in some images that she sometimes publishes next to them.

In October 2019, for example, Tommy received a tribute on The Walk of Fame in Hollywood, and there were three of Mottola's four children.

Sabrina, Matthew Alejandro and Michael, their eldest son, accompanied Mr. Mottola in that tribute and both he and Thalia shared images on their respective social networks.

Congratulations on being recognized for your enormous contributions in the music industry and the world of entertainment. I love you, dad, ”Michael wrote to Tommy, his famous father, in his networks.

Sarah made Tommy grandfather for the first time in July 2017, and before that Thalia also became one of the youngest and most beautiful grandmothers in the entertainment world.

READ:  Julión Álvarez does not stop and dreams of a duet with Chente

In different media it is made public that Thalia gets along excellently with her husband's two children and on special dates they take the opportunity to be together, take pictures and spend pleasant family moments.

Michael once wrote in networks like Thalia:

There is always fun with her ”, referring to this, obviously, that Thalia is a pretty funny lady and with whom she spends great moments.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.