They are the stepsons of Thalia

The famous Mexican singer Thalia and Tommy Mottola have been husbands for almost twenty years, when they joined their lives in a great ceremony and party in New York. The couple has conceived two children: Sabrina and Matthes, but Tommy has two more children.

Sarah and Michael are the first children of Tommy Mottola, whom he had in marriage when he was with Lisa Clark. Tommy and Lisa were married for 19 years.









Thalia has an excellent family relationship with Tommy's first two children, as can be seen in some images that she sometimes publishes next to them.

In October 2019, for example, Tommy received a tribute on The Walk of Fame in Hollywood, and there were three of Mottola's four children.

Sabrina, Matthew Alejandro and Michael, their eldest son, accompanied Mr. Mottola in that tribute and both he and Thalia shared images on their respective social networks.

Congratulations on being recognized for your enormous contributions in the music industry and the world of entertainment. I love you, dad, ”Michael wrote to Tommy, his famous father, in his networks.

Sarah made Tommy grandfather for the first time in July 2017, and before that Thalia also became one of the youngest and most beautiful grandmothers in the entertainment world.

In different media it is made public that Thalia gets along excellently with her husband's two children and on special dates they take the opportunity to be together, take pictures and spend pleasant family moments.

Michael once wrote in networks like Thalia: