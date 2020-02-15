They are the handsome and educated children of Alfredo Adame

Share it:

Alfredo Adame has become one of the most controversial characters on television for years and we have seen him in several battles with other celebrities for different reasons, but many wonder who are his children with whom he has kept distance in his moment.

As everyone knows the story, he procreated three men with actress Mary Paz Banquells, who moved away from the father of his children several years ago due to various irreconcilable problems, they are Diego, Alejandro and Sebastián, who have already made some appearances before the media.

Diego is the biggest of his brothers, he is a cosplayer and he is a sports fan, he also decided to talk about his relationship with his father, making it clear that it is not good because the boy said he seeks peace so he does not want anything that Relate to the scandals.

For his part Alejandro has his accounts in social networks in private because he does not want any relationship with the medium of the show, quite the opposite of his parents and older brother, because the young man wants to live a normal life making it clear that he is not interested at all the middle.

Meanwhile Sebastian debuted as an actor a couple of days ago and is the one who has been most open to the press, since he always responds with kindness, as if it were a few months ago he declared himself gay so he has received all the support of his parents who, despite not having a good relationship, are aware of their child's decisions