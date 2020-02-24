TV Shows

They are the beautiful sisters of Sheyla Tadeo

February 24, 2020
Edie Perez
Much has been said about Sheyla for some time and it is that after her incredible weight loss in addition to looking much more youthful many of her fans want to know more about the private life of the Sinaloa.

Now the same blonde announced that she is not the only beautiful girl in the family, because she has three wonderful sisters who look equally spectacular with her and although some have nothing to do with the medium have caught the attention of some Internet users.

Kenya is a makeup artist and apparently follows in the footsteps of her famous sister, since she has worked in Televisa for some time, Lluvia is another of the sisters of the actress, on the other hand there is Yadira, who leads a normal life and enjoying a marriage happy, since it presumes it in its social networks.

Meanwhile some fans send them compliments because they consider them beautiful women and with a certain resemblance to their sister who presumes every time they meet, because for work reasons she leaves the city a lot.

"They are all very beautiful," "Which of you are all? They are identical, all very beautiful," "But they are a clone, all beautiful," "Your precious sisters, just as God bless your family," These are some of the comments the four sisters receive.

