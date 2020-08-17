"They are not fans": Diego Latorre thrashed Mexican television for making fun of Lionel Messi after the Barcelona debacle

Share it:

Barcelona lost last Friday to Bayern Munich, 8-2 (Photo: Manu Fernandez / Reuters)

Former Argentine footballer Diego Latorre criticized Azteca Deportes tweet in which they state: “The usual, as always", Accompanied by a photo of the Argentine soccer player Lionel messi, after the defeat of Barcelona against Bayern Munich (8-2), in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Latorre regretted that a media outlet makes such publications and that they make fun of the athlete's defeat.

"They are not fans who shake their rivals. If the 'as always' is Messi's career, nobody is up to him. They should better defend the shirt of a medium that did so much for popular culture, "added the native of Buenos Aires.

Some Mexican users responded to Diego Latorre on the same social network and made reference that the opinion of the television station does not represent what the Mexican fans think.

Former soccer player Diego Latorre criticized a tweet from Azteca Deportes (Photo: Twitter @ dflatorre)

The former Argentine footballer replied that he is convinced that he does not represent the opinion of the fans. “I lived in Mexico and I know the nobility of the town”Wrote the former player, who played in the leagues of Argentina, Spain, Italy, Guatemala and Mexico.

In the country he was part of the squads of Cruz Azul (1999), Atlético de Celaya (2001-2002), Dorados de Sinaloa (2003) and Alacranes de Durango (2004-2005). It was in 2006 that his career as a footballer ended.

Changes in Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed this Monday, August 17, that Quique Setién stopped being the coach of the organization, after its Board of Directors.

The above occurs after the defeat of the team last Friday, which meant the worst defeat in the history of the Spanish club in that competition.

Quique Setién will not continue as Barcelona coach (Photo: Reuters / Albert Gea)

The organization added via Twitter that the new coach will be announced in the next few days, "in the framework of an extensive restructuring of the first team”.

Setién joined the team in January and had a contract until June 2022. As Barcelona coach he directed 25 games, of which 19 were in the Spanish League, three in the Copa del Rey and another three in the Champions League.

In total, he added 16 wins, four draws and five losses. His team scored 59 goals and suffered 27, of which eight correspond to last Friday's game.

According to various reports in the media, the position of coach will be filled by Ronald Koeman.

According to various media, Ronald Koeman will be Barcelona's next coach (Photo: Reuters / David Klein)

The Sun (England) and Brand (Spain) assure that the strategist has already been chosen by the Blaugrana board to occupy the position of coach and could be announced tomorrow or in the remainder of the week.

The Dutch coach began his career by joining Louis van Gaal's coaching staff in the 1998-1999 season. He has managed organizations such as Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton. He is currently in charge of the representative of the Netherlands.

