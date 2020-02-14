“They are chin… and ching…”: They discriminate against ‘Gomita’ in Chihuahua restaurant

Araceli Campos, better known as Gomita, was discriminated against in the Chihuahua restaurant.

Through his YouTube channel, his brother Lapizito denounced that a group of women was criticizing the TV host for her physical appearance.

In the video you can see the family arrive at the restaurant Sirloin Stockade with the intention of eating with the family and having a good time.

However, the family could not taste their food in peace, as a group of ladies passed it criticizing Gomita, a gesture that caused a lot of discomfort in the influencer.

We are having dinner and there are four ladies behind me criticizing me for my operations, if I am, if I am not. ”

Campos said that what bothers him is that they criticize the way he looks:

"It's not the one you are or not, it's that they criticize if I like that operation, if I don't like it … I'm worth 3 hectares of …"

In the background, we hear Lapizito say: "He got angry."

To which Araceli, sincerely, says yes, that “yes. Incomoda… I don't go to your life and I criticize her ”.

