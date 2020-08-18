"They are accidents": Miguel Layún compared the win against Barcelona with Chile's 7-0 against Mexico

Share it:

The Mexican Miguel Lay & # 250; n. EFE / Jos & # 233; M & # 233; ndez / Archive



Rayados de Monterrey midfielder Miguel Layún He streamed through social networks to talk with his followers about future projects and some anecdotes from his football career.

After giving his opinion on the win that Barcelona received against Bayern Munich, The former American player recalled the scandalous defeat that Mexico suffered against Chile in the Copa América Centenario and assured that the goals are necessary in the career of the footballers.

“I had to be on the other side when we lived that afternoon-night against Chile and yes, it is quite frustrating because you cannot even find where to get rid of what is happening, but hey are accidents that sometimes have to happen to open the eyes and nothing, to give him ”, declared the national team.

Similarly, he stressed that it is a "strange" event for a team of the stature of Barcelona to lose (2-8); however, he recognized that the Catalans found themselves with a fairly powerful team like Bayern Munich.

"What I think is that Barcelona ran into a Bayern Munich that does not have a filler and that normally the teams in those instances lower the power when they see themselves with a considerable advantage, but Bayern never took their foot off the accelerator," explained the originally from Veracruz.

Miguel Layún shared with his followers that he would not mind hanging up his heels with the striped outfit, but he also did not rule out saying goodbye with the Águilas del América. (Photo: AP)

Some time later, one of his followers questioned him about his future in the Mexican National Team. Miguel Layún did not hesitate for a second and pointed out that he longs to play his third World Cup, but the situation promises him to do his best to be considered by Gerardo Martino.

"I aspire to Qatar, yes, the truth is, then I don't know if I'm going to make it, but it all depends on my physical condition and what I do from this point on in my career," he said. In addition, Layún hopes to continue consolidating in the Sultana del Norte with Monterrey.

Regarding his withdrawal from the courts, Miguel Layún shared with his followers that he would not mind hanging up his heels with the striped outfit, but he also did not rule out saying goodbye with the Águilas del América.

"I would like to retire in Monterrey or America, they are my two ideal options, but I also understand that the world of soccer is very changing and I don't know how feasible that could be, hopefully I can achieve it," he declared.

The teams that stand out in Miguel Layún's career are Atalanta, Watford, Porto, Sevilla and Villarreal

PHOTO: ROGELIO MORALES /CUARTOSCURO.COM

For Miguel Layún, football filled him with glory that night of May 23, 2013, when through the 11 steps he was able to give the American team a league championship against Cruz Azul.

“Without a doubt I will take the penalty against Cruz Azul. I did not trip or put it in churro. At that moment I could not hear all the screams of the people, but I recovered my breath until I saw the ball inside the goal ”, he concluded.

Another of the dream nights in Layún's career was when he managed to score 4 goals against Santos Laguna. A match that was immortalized in American memory. The goalkeeper that night was Oswaldo Sánchez.

The teams that stand out in Miguel Layún's career are Atalanta, Watford, Porto, Sevilla and Villarreal. His best time was with the Coapa team, since in 142 games with the azulcrema shirt he managed to score 15 annotations and win two Liga MX championships.

