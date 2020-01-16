They accuse Netflix of evading 450 million euros in tax havens

Share it:

Not a good day for Netflix. If a few hours ago we knew that the streaming platform has paralyzed, indefinitely, the Mindhunter series, now a story appears that relates it to a possible case of tax evasion. In fact, a British company has just accused her of evading 450 billion euros in tax havens. Specifically, in the Netherlands.

To be more specific, it has been the British company Tax Watch, which has made a complete report (us via MBS) that ensures that Netflix "It has been structured to avoid paying taxes.". The report estimates that between 327.8 and 430 million euros have been moved to countries with low taxes such as the Netherlands. Although I would not be the only one.

According to the report, Netflix came to enter 48 million euros in the United Kingdom during 2018. Of those 48 million, 2.3 were net benefits. However, Tax Watch is convinced that 10 million British subscribers add much more than 48 million euros in revenue. In fact, they talk about about 1,000 million euros. The difference, as you can see, is more than remarkable.

Far from staying there, Tax Watch also remembers that Netflix has already received tax reductions in the United Kingdom for recording some of its series there: for example The Crown. And it puts it in context to ensure that some companies may be claiming credits on the production costs of those series, while Netflix locates all those revenues abroad.

Of course, these are very serious accusations that, most likely, will not end in this report. At the moment this is not expected to affect Netflix users at all, but it is an important issue to follow closely. Logically, we will keep you informed if there is any new information regarding this controversy.

