         ‘Thesis’ on the way to television: Federation Entertainment buys the rights to adapt Alejandro Amenábar's debut

It has been almost a quarter of a century since Alejandro Amenábar swept the Goya Awards with his dazzling opera, taking, among others, the big heads to the best movie, best new director and best original screenplay. But, awards aside, the great achievement of 'Thesis' was revolutionize homeland genre cinema with a murky and intelligent exercise that would make Alfred Hitchcock himself proud.

The American industry had taken a long time — perhaps too much — time to lay hands on such a treat, but, as Variety reports exclusively, the producer Federation Entertainment has acquired remake and television rights about the Chilean-Spanish director's debut after a bid with companies such as Enrique Cerezo's Video Mercury.

Reportedly, this move could be the first of a wave of remakes and adaptations to other formats of Spanish-speaking productions, which could begin to be announced during the next months.

A priori, the idea of ​​making a remake of 'Thesis' I think, at least, unfortunate, but there is no doubt that the story of Angela, Chema, Bosco and company has specific characteristics that could be exploited like a charm in a television series. Now we just have to find a location as great as the labyrinthine corridors of the Complutense.