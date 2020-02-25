'Thesis', by Alejandro Amenábar, will be a television series

Share it:

If there was a debut in Spanish cinema that left no one indifferent, that was Alejandro Amenábar and his 'Thesis', a 1996 genre that made its director a benchmark. This was consecrated with his following films, among which 'The Others', starring Nicole Kidman and produced by Tom Cruise. Now, as Variety reports, 'Thesis' will be adapted to serial format in the United States, where Federation Entertainment has taken the rights to make this unexpected television adaptation.

Although, for now, not much is known about this project, neither its distribution nor its possible plot, the media reports that Enrique Cerezo will be executive producer. It is also unknown if Alejandro Amenábar will be involved in the adaptation, but it is believed that this will not be part of the team, since it is in full development of what will be his first series, 'The treasure of the black swan', a production of six episodes for Movistar + that will adapt the comic by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral.

Recall that 'Thesis' told us the story of Ángela, an Image student, who is preparing a thesis on audiovisual violence. As a complement to his work, his thesis director agrees to look in the video library of the material faculty for her, but the next day he is found dead. Angela meets Chema, a fellow expert in gore and movieographic cinema, and Bosco, a strange boy, intimate friend of a young woman killed in a snuff movie.