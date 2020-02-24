These were the great duets of the grand finale of The Academy

Share it:

The great final of the Academy was full of great surprises and emotions for the public and the academics, who played duet great musical themes with artists of international stature.

During the grand finale, artists such as David Bisbal, Lupillo Rivera, Aida Cuevas, Samo and the concept of Great Goddesses adorned the stage of the Azteca TV Academy and managed to thrill those present and viewers of the talent competition.

Angie Flores and Ana Bárbara performed "I searched for it"

The first to arrive on stage was Angie Flores, who Ana Bárbara's company performed "I searched for it", one of the most emblematic songs of the performer.

Carlos Torres and Aida Cuevas performed "El Pastor"

In alphabetical order Carlos Torres, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, continued to interpret the theme "El Pastor" in the company of the great Aida Cuevas.

Charly Zúñiga and Lupillo Rivera performed "Through the glass"

Two great exponents of the Mexican regional, Charly Zúñiga and Lupillo Rivera, were excited to present "Through the glass" of the MS Band.

Dalú and Rocío Banquells moved with "Hug Me"

Dalú, the sinaloense singer-songwriter, was moved to present the song "Hug Me" with the spectacular Rocío Banquells.

Dennis Arana and Samo moved with the theme "What is life for?"

Dennis Arana and Samo, a former member of Camila, moved with the theme "What is life for?"

In addition, Lupillo Rivera presented an unpublished collaboration with his sister, the late singer Jenni Rivera, the concept of Great Goddesses played a medley of his greatest hits, Pedro Fernández fell in love when he presented the songs "When you go" and the classic "I love you" , theme with which he put the whole atmosphere at the end of the Academy.

Finally, David Bisbal's special presentation was held, where in conjunction with the finalists he made an incredible potpourri of successes.