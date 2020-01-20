These were the 20 best-selling games of the decade in the United States

Share it:

Grand Theft Auto V has been the best-selling videogame of the last decade in the United States, the consulting group NPD Group has confirmed. The company responsible for monitoring the performance of games and consoles in North America has released the results of the period between 2010 and 2019, a ranking that leaves intellectual property Call of duty as a clear winner.

Because there are ten of the twenty most successful games of this period that are named after the Activision saga, where Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward have led the development of major deliveries. None of them have managed to overcome the incombustible Rockstar, which with its launch in 2013 has accumulated more than six years among the best sellers each year.

The favorite games of the American public are undoubtedly the Black Ops line, where only Modern Warfare 3 has managed to snatch some prominence. Beyond the war environment of this saga we find Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the most recent in the time of this ranking, which keeps the seventh place. In the Top-20 there is no exclusive Microsoft game, although there is one of its own, Minecraft. Nintendo, meanwhile, are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Y The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Ghosts Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Minecraft Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ther Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Destiny The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars Battlefront

The information published by the NPD Group It also throws information on the best-selling consoles of the past decade. Although in 2019 the clear dominator has been Nintendo Switch, in the decade between 2010 and 2019, PlayStation 4 was the console that has shipped more units in the United States, a condition that places Sony as the leader of the North American market in that period .

