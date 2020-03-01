These statements by Daniel Radcliffe about Harry Potter have hurt us a lot

Share it:

We don't want to be a pooper, or sink on Sunday, but … it's been almost 10 years since the last movie of Harry Potter (‘Deathly Hallows: Part 2’), it’s time to get over it, right? The story of the magician has made a ball for the entire millennial generation that grew up with his tricks. And it is not for less, because the books of the British J. K. Rowling are so well written that we have not yet found another fantastic history of the style that surpasses it. Hence, 23 years after the publication of the first book, we continue to look for all kinds of ‘merchandising’ that reminds us of the history of Harry, Hermione and Ron. The last fantasy we have discovered is an application that makes your mobile a magic wand. And we can't stop using it, of course.

So much nostalgia has made us wonder many times if Daniel Radcliffe He will play Harry again at some point in his life, especially that doubt arose with the premiere of the Fa Fantastic Beasts ’saga (thanks to which we discovered that Dumbledore was gay, let's not forget). Well, finally we have the answer and no, it's not the one you would like to read.

Daniel Radcliffe is not going to play Harry Potter again (for now)

Variety magazine has asked the actor in an interview if we would see him again as Harry Potter in the ‘Animals and where to find them’ movies, and these have been their statements: "I don't think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something I hasten to do. I feel that those films have advanced and that they are fine without us. I am happy to keep it that way. I like how my life is now. I don't follow that I never return to any franchise, but I like the flexibility I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into the situation of signing for a series years in advance. "

