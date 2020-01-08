These photos of Adele on the beach show how her radical change has been

Share it:

The artist enjoyed with her friends the New Year's Eve in Anguilla.

The ‘look’ with which she has been photographed is the perfect model to go to the beach.

2020 is presented as a great musical year. From returns as expected as those of Rihanna or Justin Bieber to others such as Lady Gaga or Rosalia. And among all of them, one that makes us especially excited, that of Adele. The artist who broke all the charts in 2015 thanks to her "Hello" promises to be back throughout these months, a "comeback" that includes a radical change in her physique. If this Christmas already showed us through his Instagram that he has focused on obtaining a “fit” figure, now some photos on the beach from the artist make sure that this purpose has been a success.

Some images that were taken by People magazine in the Caribbean and that became a 'trending topic' on social networks quickly due to their striking nature. The British is dressed in a flattering black and white dress with shoulder pads and a red scarf that we have signed up for future looks. With a smile from ear to ear, it is undeniable that after her divorce with Simon Konecki the interpreter goes through one of her best personal moments.

Adele appears running and laughing at the seashore, a paradisiacal enclave located in Anguilla where he was accompanied by friends among whom were James Corden and Harry Styles. Yes, as you hear it, the singer of ‘Adore You’ seems to have created a close friendly bond with the Oscar winner, which seems to us a maximum fantasy. Together they have starred in the island, especially after Harry left a tip of 2,380 euros to a waitress who went viral shortly thereafter on social networks.

Now we just have to see if this musical tandem could leave a collaboration, something that puts our hair on end just to imagine it.