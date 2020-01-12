These photos could confirm that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have returned

Share it:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is a real soap opera to which we are hooked, of course. Since they left the relationship for the first time in March 2018 after two years together, their comings and goings have baffled us and we no longer know what happens between them. It has been a year since their last official breakup, but the (ex?) Couple have been exchanging ‘likes’ on social media for months and even Zayn even put Gigi "I love you" via Twitter. It was then that doubts arose: Is it a whole game? Are they just friends or is there something else?

It should be remembered that in the middle of this whole story, Gigi had a relationship with Tyler Cameron, but it was so short (from July to November 2019) that it is hardly worth it or to name it. Let's focus on the true love story between the model and Zayn Malik.

The last weeks have been revealing. In case the ‘shippeo’ over networks was not enough, a few days ago Instagram caught fire when Gigi shared a ‘storie’ in which he named the singer's mother. It seems that the model was eating at home, since Zayn's mother then published the same recipe on her profile, which made all theories about the reconciliation of the couple more credible.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are caught walking around New York

Well, we didn't have to wait long to see them together again. Last night (Saturday 12) Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were seen seized by New York with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. It seems that the group went out to celebrate Zayn's birthday, but then, does this confirm that they have returned or are only very good friends? Surely it doesn't take long to know the truth.