These Oscar 2020 memes also deserve a prize

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Surely you already know who has won all the Oscar 2020 and you've seen the whole red carpet from top to bottom. Now we have the part that we like most of all gala, distribute the prizes to the best 'memes' that are already reigning in all social networks.

In Spain the protagonist of the beginning of the night was Gisela and her performance during the Oscar 2020 delivery ceremony. As soon as we started, we were looking forward to seeing her walk the red carpet of the 'Dolby Theater', and then sing on stage her ' piece 'of the soundtrack of' Frozen 2 '. Although the former 'OT' contestant has only sung a phrase in the whole number, the impact on Twitter and Instagram has been amazing. This makes us question one thing: does all of Spain believe that the Catalan was the great battered of the first edition of 'Operation Triumph'?

Eminem's departure at the 2020 Oscars unleashed madness

Without a doubt, during the Oscar 2020 ceremony, music and the performances on stage were the best of the night. The surprise appearance of Eminem interpreting '8 Miles' – the theme with which he won a statuette and did not go to collect – has been the 'momentazo' on Twitter. It seems that everyone liked it except Martin Scorsese.

If you have ever wondered where the winners keep their Oscar, tonight we have found the answer in this 'tweet'.

Everyone was expectant at Billy Eilish's performance and on what subject he was going to interpret.

With the arrival of the award to Joaquin Phoenix as best actor for 'Joker', fans of the film went crazy, especially when he remembered his brother River Phoenix.

Although perhaps the best meme-tribute to the most cruel villain is this:

And the love story of the night most talked about in networks? Well, that of a friendship: that of Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio.

