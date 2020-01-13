These images show that in 'You' nothing is what it seems

Share it:

It is one of the perfect series to marathon, since it is impossible to finish

a chapter without feeling the need to see the next one. We refer to 'You'whose season 2 We saw at a stretch and dissected you with the objective of launching the most important questions that will have to be answered in season 3. Until next chapters are confirmed, all we have left is to console ourselves with seeing it again

again or keep waiting to get news about the plots, theories and new additions. On Netflix They know that we miss this fiction and have decided to delight us from their Instagram account with some photographs of their cast that show that in 'You' nothing is what it seems, Come on, as in life itself. In them there is no blood, no 'stalkeo', no bad rolls and many of those who ended up fatally bad in this last installment appear happy and in good tune.

Album with the cast of 'You' and you can not imagine how well they get along

Once the cameras are turned off, love reigns in the recording set of 'You' as these photos of his cast demonstrate. In this album we find Joe (Penn Badgley) with Candace (Ambyr Childers) already with Love (Victoria Pedretti) much better than how they ended up in this season 2. It seems that Forty (James Scully) and Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) understand each other too very well and Ellie (Jenna Ortega) could be an ally of the 'assassins' couple. Do not miss it…

