These fake shots of fals Elite ’are the best we've seen in time

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
  • Before it arrives Season 3 of ‘Elite’, enjoy it with best fake shots from the series of Netflix.
  • ‘Elite’ will change the cast and story in the fourth season.

    Of all the premieres that Netflix has prepared for this 2020, 'Elite' It is one of the most anticipated. Season 3 the platform is scheduled to premiere next March 13, but first let's show you the best false shots of its protagonists. We found this video on a web of fiction fans and the truth is that we are glad of the find because it is gold. Since this production started, the drama has been constant in the chapters. The death of Marina in the first season also continued the second part and that has marked her characters intensely. However, during the recordings there are moments of fun, as is evident in this clip.

    Danna Paola, El Hammani Mine, Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Ester Expósito and our dear ones ‘Omander’ They are not perfect and they are also deconcentrated and wrong before the cameras. Many times these sequences do not come to light, but, luckily, this time we have access to them. Press play and have a good time.

    These ‘Elite’ scenes They are ideal to relax because, if you remember correctly, the outcome of the last chapter left us in ‘shock’ … The countdown has begun to see what will happen in the third season and it seems that it won't be too sweet either. In the air there are a lot of questions to solve. We can't with so much intrigue!

