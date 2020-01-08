These celebrities have (or have had) a profile in flirting applications and we are 'living'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are in the era of digital flirting. Whether through 'apps' dedicated exclusively to it –Tinder, Meetic, Happn, Adopt an uncle, OKCupid…– or not – how many likes have you given in Instagram To implicitly say 'you molas'? -, we have all made use of the 3.0 environment to meet new people.

And as people living on the same planet, the 'celebrities' were not going to be less. By this we mean that they also feel (or have felt) curious to know what is being cooked on those platforms and some have not hesitated to open a profile, much to the surprise of many users. Of course, most have done it in a somewhat more exclusive and paid 'app', called Raya, although Tinder is also very popular.

FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO ARE IN LIGHTENING APPLICATIONS

KATY PERRY

Obviously, it was before starting a relationship with Orlando Bloom (although, eye, many people like to continue in this type of 'apps' even when they are in a couple). Back in 2014 he confessed that he had a profile on Tinder, something we would have liked to see then.

DEMI LOVATO

In 2018 he said that Amy Schumer recommended him to enter Stripe, and he didn't think twice. In several interviews he has told that he has had several appointments and that he has met new friends.

NIALL HORAN

The former One Direction was also seen in Stripe Two years ago, coinciding with his breakup with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Four years ago, the 'socialité' said that she had an account opened in OK Cupid, in which – he confessed – that he had a great time.

ZAC EFRON

The actor told in 2016 that he had a profile on Tinder, but he didn't have much luck because people didn't give 'swipe right' (they thought it wasn't really him. Normal, Zac, normal).

Can you imagine meeting any of these 'celebs' in an 'app'?

Hi, how are you?