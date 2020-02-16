These are the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 have already finished their voting deadline and go on to announce the winners of this year. The acclaimed series Demon Slater: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been the great winner of the night winning the prize to Best Anime of the Year. The second season of Mob Psycho 100 and Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Carole & Tuesday were also great highlights of the awards.

<img alt = "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer’s thick, brush-stroke like outlines makes its art-style stand out immediately, and the common use of contrasting color makes it never dull to look at. But Demon Slayer’s action scenes are where the animation really shines. Every camera angle, focus-shifting shot, outlined effect, splash of color, and movement flow together like water and spark with the intrigue of fireworks. Visuals alone, it's breathtaking. "Class =" image shot "data-src =" https://assets-prd.asaplandimgs.com/2019/12/05/animeseries-demonslayer-1575513156371.jpg "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox = '0 0 16 9'% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "/>

These awards, awarded by the most famous legal anime broadcasting platform, have managed to gather up to 11 million votes from up to 8 different countries that voted for the nominees in 19 different categories.

These are the results of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020:

Anime of the Year: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba / ufotable

Best Starring: Senku, Dr. STONE

Best Antagonist: Isabella, The Promised Neverland

Best Boy: Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best Girl: Raphtalia, The Rising of the Shield Hero

Best Director: Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka, Attack on Titan Season 3

Best Animation: Mob Psycho 100 II / Bones

Best Character Desasapland: Satoshi Iwataki, Original Character Desasapland by Hiroyuki Asada – Dororo

Best Soundtrack: Mocky, Carole & Tuesday

Best Fight Scene: Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best Couple: Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR

Best Voice Actor (Japan): Yuichi Nakamura gives voice to Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Best Voice Actor (English): Billy Kametz gives voice to Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero

Best Comedy: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, A-1 Pictures

Best Fantasy: The Promised Neverland, CloverWorks

Best Drama: Vinland Saga, WIT STUDIO

Best Opening Sequence: Mob Psycho 100 II, 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana

Best Ending Sequence: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, Chikatto Chika Chikaa – Konomi Kohara

Industry Icon: George Wada, President of WIT STUDIO

The awards were awarded last night of February 15 live from Crunchyroll headquarters in San Francisco.