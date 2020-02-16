These are the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020 have already finished their voting deadline and go on to announce the winners of this year. The acclaimed series Demon Slater: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been the great winner of the night winning the prize to Best Anime of the Year. The second season of Mob Psycho 100 and Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Carole & Tuesday were also great highlights of the awards.
These awards, awarded by the most famous legal anime broadcasting platform, have managed to gather up to 11 million votes from up to 8 different countries that voted for the nominees in 19 different categories.
These are the results of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020:
- Anime of the Year: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba / ufotable
- Best Starring: Senku, Dr. STONE
- Best Antagonist: Isabella, The Promised Neverland
- Best Boy: Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Best Girl: Raphtalia, The Rising of the Shield Hero
- Best Director: Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka, Attack on Titan Season 3
- Best Animation: Mob Psycho 100 II / Bones
- Best Character Desasapland: Satoshi Iwataki, Original Character Desasapland by Hiroyuki Asada – Dororo
- Best Soundtrack: Mocky, Carole & Tuesday
- Best Fight Scene: Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Best Couple: Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR
- Best Voice Actor (Japan): Yuichi Nakamura gives voice to Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Best Voice Actor (English): Billy Kametz gives voice to Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero
- Best Comedy: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, A-1 Pictures
- Best Fantasy: The Promised Neverland, CloverWorks
- Best Drama: Vinland Saga, WIT STUDIO
- Best Opening Sequence: Mob Psycho 100 II, 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana
- Best Ending Sequence: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, Chikatto Chika Chikaa – Konomi Kohara
- Industry Icon: George Wada, President of WIT STUDIO
The awards were awarded last night of February 15 live from Crunchyroll headquarters in San Francisco.
