These are the voice actresses with the most sensual voices according to Japan

Voice actresses in Japan during their careers perform a myriad of character variations, from boys and girls, students, adult women, old women, and even animals. However, above all, her fans and followers always highlight the voices of adult women, especially those that are full of sensuality. Therefore, the popular portal Goo Ranking conducted a survey of readers asking which voice actress they consider to have the sexiest voice in the industry.

The survey was conducted through the platform’s editorial department in digital form, using a multiple selection questionnaire that automatically collected and organized the final results. The voting period took place between August 23 and September 6, 2020, and had more than 1,400 entries.

Results

10. Masako Ikeda

Relevant roles: Maetel in Ginga Tetsudou 999, Reika Ryuuzaki en Ace wo Nerae!.

9. Kana Hanazawa

Relevant roles: Charlotte Dunois in Infinite Stratos, Nadeko Sengoku en Monogatari Series, Mayuri Shiina en Steins;Gate.

8. Yoshiko Sakakibara

Relevant roles: Reika Ryuuzaki in Ace wo Nerae!, Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing en Hellsing, Lady Armaroid in Cobra The Animation.

7. Noriko Ohara

Relevant roles: Nobita Nobi in Doraemon, Oyuki’s Urusei Yatsura, Doronjo en Yatterman.

6. Mamiko Noto

Relevant Roles: Mavis Vermillion at Fairy Tail, Ai Enma en Jigoku Shoujo, Sawako Kuronuma en Kimi ni Todoke.

5. Kotono Mitsuishi

Roles relevantes: Usagi Tsukino en Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon, Misato Katsuragi en Neon Genesis Evangelion, Boa Hancock en One Piece.

4. Chiwa Saito

Relevant roles: Yona in Akatsuki no Yona, Hitagi Senjougahara en Monogatari Series, Homura Akemi en Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica.

3. Yuriko Yamaguchi

Relevant roles: Nico Robin in One Piece, Joy in Pokémon, Ritsuko Akagi en Neon Genesis Evangelion.

2. Eiko Masuyama

Relevant roles: Honey Kisaragi in Cutey Honey, Fujiko Mine en Lupin III.

1. Miyuki Sawashiro

Roles relevantes: Suruga Kanbaru en Monogatari Series, Mint Blancmanche en Galaxy Angel, Saeko Busujima en Highschool of the Dead, Himeko Inaba en Kokoro Connect, Fujiko Mine en Lupin III, Otherwise in Sword Art Online.

Source: Goo Ranking