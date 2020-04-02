These are the titles of the new episodes of 'La Casa de Papel'

Share it:

Forty-eight of the lap of the most famous gang of thieves, Netflix has unveiled the titles of the episodes of 'The Paper House Part 4'. With a total of eight chapters, this new part that will arrive on April 3 to the platform will mean the outcome to the robbery that the group started in the previous part to save Rio.

We must remember that 'La Casa de Papel' returns with this part 4 immersed in the chaos: the teacher assumes that Lisbon has been executed and does not know that she can end up helping her worst enemy, Nairobi There is a debate between life and death, and the gang, at least initially, has stopped understanding. Furthermore, the appearance of a enemy among its ranks, the character who calls himself Gandia, he predicts putting the robbery in serious danger. Will Lisbon help? How will the Professor find out that she is still alive? And Nairobi? Will they come out again?

Yes, we have many doubts. Meanwhile, here we leave you eight titles in question – with some added hypothesis of what they can mean – to imagine what it is that Alex Pina has prepared us this time:

– Chapter 1: Game Over – The first episode seems that it will not play in favor of the band. Everything indicates that we will review the chaotic ending of the previous part and check the consequences it has had.

– Chapter 2: The Berlin Wedding – This one sounds a little more lighthearted. And he makes it clear that Berlin is the protagonist, which ensures a trip to the past to understand something more of the plan that the protagonist's brother had in mind.

– Chapter 3: Anatomy Lesson – We will associate it, to say something because there can be so many things, to some wounded person who will have to be saved with first-class knowledge of medicine. Or perhaps it is a metaphor for the plan that will allow them to leave the Bank of Spain?

– Chapter 4: Sighs of Spain – Any ideas?

– Chapter 5: 5 minutes before – It seems that either the plan fails for five minutes or that the group is saved for that period of time.

– Chapter 6: Technical KO – It seems that looking for a power or communication failure may be the key to the chapter.

– Chapter 7: Tent the Tent – The bodies of the State work inside a tent located next to the Bank, are you referring to it? Is it a clue to the plan to get out of there? Directly attack the enemy?

– Chapter 8: Plan Paris – Since there is no character with such a nickname, we are considering two hypotheses: the arrival of a new player in the plan or the Professor's idea of ​​jumping into a new heist, this time of an international nature.