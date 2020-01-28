These are the Star Wars Resistance ships that you missed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

Another week has passed since the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a new detail about Abrams's film comes to light, now being the presence of three very particular ships on the tape what the people in charge of the Star Wars Resistance animated series have revealed.

Details of the end of Star Wars 9 later.

In the final stretch of the film we could see a saving appearance of Lando Calrissian with 14,000 ships that came to help the decimated army of the Rebel Alliance.

Hidden among all these ships were realistic recreations of the Jarek Yeager Fireball fighter fighters, the Jarek Yeager corridor and the Torra Doza ship, all known for their presence in the aforementioned Star Wars Resistance.

The appearance of these ships in the film can be seen in the images that accompany this text and have been shared on the official website of the Star Wars universe, where they have been gutting all kinds of secrets and curiosities of the last film and of the many projects linked to Star Wars that are currently underway.

Another famous animated series that is back is Star Wars: The Clone Wars, whose new trailer we saw recently to later discover that it hid a fantastic hidden reference to a third animated series, Star Wars: Rebels.

The Star Wars franchise is in top form and all the animated series that are active will soon add several Disney + series, where the license has already started with great success thanks to The Mandalorian, the series starring Pedro Pascal and where The new robacorazones of the galaxy, the little Baby Yoda, a viral creature that will continue to be present in the future of the series has appeared.