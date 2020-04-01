these are the Schools of Magic around the world

Not only from Hogwarts do magicians live in the Harry Potter universe. Scattered around the world there are up to 11 different Magic Schools, although J.K. Rowling has only revealed 8. Will she be saving the other 3 for possible new stories? Here we show you the ones we know so far.
Castelobruxo
The school of magic and sorcery that thrives on all the students of Latin America it is hidden in the Amazon jungle of Brazil. Surely we will see it for the first time in 'Fantastic Animals 3'.
Beauxbatons
Do you remember 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'? One of the schools that travel to Hogwarts to compete in the Triwizard Tournament is Beauxbatons. Located between France and Spain, in the Pyrenees, it accepts students from France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium.
Koldovstoretz
Little is known about this school, except that it is located in Russia and its students play Quidditch with trees like brooms.
Mahoutokoro
Located on the island of Japan, this school of wizardry and sorcery resembles a traditional Japanese house, and welcomes students from and around Japan.
Uagadou
The Uagadou school receives students from all over the African continent, and is located in the so-called Moon Mountains, in Uganda.
Durmstrang
Think a second about Northern Europe. Do you have it Well now go higher. There, in the northernmost north of Europe, we find Durmstrang, a school that we also met in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', and it accepts students from all over northern Europe.
Ilvermorny
The school of the United States, but also of Mexico and Canada, located in Mount Greylock, Massachusetts. Perhaps it sounds to you from the saga of 'Fantastic Animals'.
Hogwarts
Who does not know Hogwarts? It is the creme de la creme of magic, since it only accepts students from the United Kingdom, which makes it perhaps the smallest of the Schools. There Harry Potter studied. And also Voldemort.
