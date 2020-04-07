These are the protagonists of 'Star Wars: The High Republic'

Share it:

'Star Wars: The High Republic' is the new ambitious project editorial from the franchise of the most distant galaxy. It will take place 200 years before the events of 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' and will contain novels, children's books, comics … Come on, a multiplatform epic with which you will be able to better know the era with the greatest splendor of the Jedi Knights, those who, as Obi-Wan Kenobi said, were the guardians of peace and justice for more than a thousand generations.

Speaking to StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain has advanced that "Readers will see a wide variety of Jedi in this era. " not just any expert in wielding a saber, but the best thing ever: "This is an optimistic and hopeful moment, when the Jedi are good and noble, and we want to reflect that on their characters by giving them enough depth and dimension to shine their personalities and individual idiosyncrasies. The Jedi Knights of the High Republic are aspirational and inspiring. In short, they are the good ones"

But who can we see specifically? Well these are some of the heroes that will appear in this new epic story that will come next fall. Specifically, you can already take a look at concept-art and description of five protagonists of this High Republic: