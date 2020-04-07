These are the protagonists of 'Star Wars: The High Republic'

'Star Wars: The High Republic' is the new ambitious project editorial from the franchise of the most distant galaxy. It will take place 200 years before the events of 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' and will contain novels, children's books, comics … Come on, a multiplatform epic with which you will be able to better know the era with the greatest splendor of the Jedi Knights, those who, as Obi-Wan Kenobi said, were the guardians of peace and justice for more than a thousand generations.
Speaking to StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain has advanced that "Readers will see a wide variety of Jedi in this era. " not just any expert in wielding a saber, but the best thing ever: "This is an optimistic and hopeful moment, when the Jedi are good and noble, and we want to reflect that on their characters by giving them enough depth and dimension to shine their personalities and individual idiosyncrasies. The Jedi Knights of the High Republic are aspirational and inspiring. In short, they are the good ones"
But who can we see specifically? Well these are some of the heroes that will appear in this new epic story that will come next fall. Specifically, you can already take a look at concept-art and description of five protagonists of this High Republic:
Avar Kriss: "Brilliant example of this Jedi nobility. He always tries to see the good in people and situations, and he never comes first. She is energized by life on the border and the challenges it brings, and is an inspiration to those who work with her. Compassionate, non-dogmatic, and always ready to sacrifice herself for others. Avar Kriss is the best of the best. "
Loden Greatstorm: "Considered one of the best teachers of the Jedi Order. Strong and wise, with a good sense of humor, Loden regards every moment as a learning experience, always trying to outdo himself and those around him, especially his padawans. "
Keeve Trennis: "Keeve is a young Jedi rebel, she could have a great future ahead, if only she believed it. Smart and more impulsive than she should be, Keeve has been a Jedi Knight for a few weeks and is a bit dazzled by Avar, knowing many of the great things Kriss has done in the past. She is determined to prove herself to Avar and the other legendary Jedi stationed at Starlight Beacon, but first she must learn to trust herself as much as she trusts the Force. "
Stellan Gios: "Upbeat and highly respected Jedi Master. Stellan came through the Order with Avar Kriss, and although they are often on different tasks for the Jedi or the Republic, when the two work together they are a powerful team. Strong in the Force and A natural master, Stellan is currently stationed at one of the Jedi Temple outposts on the distant planet of Caragon-Viner. "
Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh: "Vern is a newly minted Jedi Knight. Vernestra, Mirialan, was Padawan by Stellan Gios. He works hard and dedicates himself to the Jedi Order, more than most of the others his age. At sixteen she is one of the youngest Knights of a generation. He struggles to fit in with adults and at the same time is a good example for younger Jedi. "
Star Wars gifts from another galaxy
Millenium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener
Rebel Alliance amazon.es
€ 29.99
Darth Vader Toaster
Star wars amazon.es
€ 59.95
Jedi bathrobe
Star wars amazon.es
€ 37.99
Metallic Travel Mug
Star wars amazon.es
€ 9.99
Stormtrooper decanter
Thumbs up amazon.es
€ 23.15
Plush Baby Yoda
MATELL zavvi.es
€ 29.99
Cookbook
Hachette amazon.es
€ 23.75
BOOST Commander Droid Set
LEGO zavvi.es
€ 144.99
Switch sticker
Epic modz amazon.es
€ 1.68
Funko Pop The Mandalorian
These are the protagonists of 'Star Wars: The High Republic' was last modified: April 7th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment