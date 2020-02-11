These are the premieres that will reach Netflix in January 2020

Share it:

Netflix unveiled the premieres that will arrive at your catalog from January 2020, both from original movies and series and other novelties.

Through a video on their social networks, the platform of streaming He advanced some scenes of what you can enjoy in the application. There are some triumphant returns, like that of Sabrina's hidden world, Titans and the last season of BoJack Horseman.

However, the platform will also release new titles, such as Adam Sandler's new film, Rough diamonds.

See here the premieres that will reach Netflix in January 2020:

Series

Sex Education (Season 2)

Titans (Season 2)

Sabrina's Hidden World (season 3)

Diablero (Season 2) Bojack Horseman (Season 6)

Messiah

Anne With an E (Final Season)

AJ and The Queen

Dracula

October Faction

Grace and Frankie (season 6)

Spin out

Ragnarök

Knightfall (Season 2)

Answer me 1988

Because this is my first life

Films

Rough diamond

A Fall From Grace

Live twice

Who kills iron

The sun that burns

37 seconds

Paddington 2

Mamma Mia!

20th century women

Ray

Everything

The theory of everything

My life at seventeen

All freckles in the world

Documentaries and specials

Alex Fernández: the best comedian in the world

Sex, in a nutshell (miniseries)

Drugs Inc.

Earth at night

Cheerleaders in action

Video posted on YouTube by Netflix Latin America in December 2019

