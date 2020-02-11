These are the premieres that will reach Netflix in January 2020

Netflix unveiled the premieres that will arrive at your catalog from January 2020, both from original movies and series and other novelties.
Through a video on their social networks, the platform of streaming He advanced some scenes of what you can enjoy in the application. There are some triumphant returns, like that of Sabrina's hidden world, Titans and the last season of BoJack Horseman.
However, the platform will also release new titles, such as Adam Sandler's new film, Rough diamonds.
See here the premieres that will reach Netflix in January 2020:
Series
Sex Education (Season 2)
Titans (Season 2)
Sabrina's Hidden World (season 3)
Diablero (Season 2) Bojack Horseman (Season 6)
Messiah
Anne With an E (Final Season)
AJ and The Queen
Dracula
October Faction
Grace and Frankie (season 6)
Spin out
Ragnarök
Knightfall (Season 2)
Answer me 1988
Because this is my first life
Films
Rough diamond
A Fall From Grace
Live twice
Who kills iron
The sun that burns
37 seconds
Paddington 2
Mamma Mia!
20th century women
Ray
Everything
The theory of everything
My life at seventeen
All freckles in the world
Documentaries and specials
Alex Fernández: the best comedian in the world
Sex, in a nutshell (miniseries)
Drugs Inc.
Earth at night
Cheerleaders in action
Video posted on YouTube by Netflix Latin America in December 2019
