These are the possible substitutes to replace Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé has confirmed the worst omens with his new femoral bicep injury, which will make him lose the rest of the season, so Setien You cannot count on French. The arrival of a substitute for that position is being contemplated from the club in order to reinforce a line that has been reduced with the departure of Abel Ruiz Y Carles Pérez.

Despite not having counted in recent times for the club, who had to choose to transfer them to other clubs the options of Arda Turan and Philippe Coutinho are dThe elections of which the Barca club can lend a hand.

The Turkish player does not enter the plans or the fans themselves, however, they cannot count on the French for the rest of the season you can change sports management and some of those who seemed missing until today, their situation may turn around.

This is also the case with one of the greatest disappointments of the Culés, Philippe Coutinho. A player who did everything possible to dress in Barca but did not give the expected performance, so the club chose to give it to Bayern where irregularity remains the main drawback of the Brazilian.

The possibilities of both to play as interiors or extremes make this hypothetical change, a natural transition with hardly any expenses, as the sporting direction is posed.