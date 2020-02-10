These are the participants of the second season of "LOL" of Amazon Prime

The expected second season of LOL: Last One Laughing will reach Amazon Prime on December 13 and will seek to crown the next great comedian of Mexico.
Eugenio Derbez He will repeat as a driver of this new installment, despite the strong criticism he received during the first season, which won the Golden Scorpion
Amazon Prime He has already released comedians who will not accompany in December:
Ivan Fematt, La Mole
Monterrey's heavy comedian, La Mole, He has participated in programs such as Acábatelo, SNSerio and his own YouTube show: Good Night Don Fematt.
Barbara Torres
The Argentine who played the famous servant of La P. Luche, Excelsa, will also accompany us during this delivery.
Alex Fernandez
Is a booth and television writer, who also has a special Netflix and his career continues to rise.
Gustavo Munguia
With more than 30 years of experience, the comedian has also participated in the novels Maria mercedes Y Three times Sofia.
Capi
He is considered one of the most irreverent comedians of Mexico and is known for making fun of famous Mexicans.
Veronica Toussaint
The actress and conductor is now testing her way in comedy, even though she has a long and consolidated track record.
Slobotzky
The Mexican began his career in Vine and then made the leap to live presentations, achieving great success.
The little devil
Back from the first season, El Diablito wants to wear the crown this season.
The Kikis
With all its controversial humor, Karla León comes to be present in this new installment.
Ricardo O'Barril
Currently, Ricardo is one of the most famous and acclaimed comedians in Mexico.
