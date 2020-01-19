These are the participants of the second season of "LOL" of Amazon Prime

Share it:

The expected second season of LOL: Last One Laughing will reach Amazon Prime on December 13 and will seek to crown the next great comedian of Mexico.

Eugenio Derbez He will repeat as a driver of this new installment, despite the strong criticism he received during the first season, which won the Golden Scorpion

Amazon Prime He has already released comedians who will not accompany in December:

Ivan Fematt, La Mole

Monterrey's heavy comedian, La Mole, He has participated in programs such as Acábatelo, SNSerio and his own YouTube show: Good Night Don Fematt.

Barbara Torres

The Argentine who played the famous servant of La P. Luche, Excelsa, will also accompany us during this delivery.

Alex Fernandez

Is a booth and television writer, who also has a special Netflix and his career continues to rise.

Gustavo Munguia

With more than 30 years of experience, the comedian has also participated in the novels Maria mercedes Y Three times Sofia.

Capi

He is considered one of the most irreverent comedians of Mexico and is known for making fun of famous Mexicans.

Veronica Toussaint

The actress and conductor is now testing her way in comedy, although she has a long and consolidated track record.

Slobotzky

The Mexican began his career in Vine and then made the leap to live presentations, achieving great success.

The little devil

Back from the first season, El Diablito wants to wear the crown this season.

The Kikis

With all its controversial humor, Karla León comes to be present in this new installment.

Ricardo O'Barril

Currently, Ricardo is one of the most famous and acclaimed comedians in Mexico.

