These are the nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards

The Angels.- The Hollywood Film Academy announced Monday the list of nomitted to the Oscar 2020 awards.

This is the 92nd edition of this ceremony, which will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (USA).

Here is a list of all the films and applicants that participate in the 24 categories of this year's Oscar Awards.

Best Movie Oscar Awards 2020

The Irish

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Le mans

Little Women

1917

Story of a marriage

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasites

Best Actress Oscar Awards 2020

Scarlett Johansson

Cynthia Erivo

Charlize Theron

Saoirse Ronan

Renee Zellweger

Best Actor Oscar Awards 2020

Leonardo Dicaprio

Antonio Banderas

Joaquin Phoenix

Adam Driver

Jonathan Prye

Best Director Oscar Awards 2020

Martin Scorsese

Todd Phillips

Quentin Tarantino

Sam Mendes

Bong Joon Ho

Best Supporting Actress Oscar 2020 Awards

Scarlett Johansson

Kathy Bates

Florence Pugh

Laura Dern

Margot Robbie

Best Supporting Actor Oscar Awards 2020

Al Pacino

Brad Pitt

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Joe Pesci

Best Costume Oscar Awards 2020

The Irish

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Best Soundtrack Oscar Awards 2020

Story of a marriage

Joker

Little Women

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Assembly Oscar Awards 2020

Joker

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Le Mans'66

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mix Oscar Awards 2020

Joker

1917

Ad astra

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Le Mans'66

Best Foreign Film Oscar Awards 2020

The Miserables

Pain and Glory

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Parasites

Best Photography Oscar Awards 2020

The Irish

Joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best Animated Film Oscar Awards 2020

Toy Story 4

How to train your dragon 3

Where is my body?

Klaus

Mr. Link. The lost origin

Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar 2020 Awards

Joker

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

The two potatoes

Little Women

Best Original Screenplay Oscar Awards 2020

Story of a marriage

1917

Parasites

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Daggers in the back

Best Song Oscar Awards 2020

Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet

Into the Unkown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II

(I'm gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman

I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4

I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) – Beyond hope

Best Production Design Oscar Awards 2020

The Irish

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasites

Best Special Effects Oscar Awards 2020

The Irish

Avengers: Endgame

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyle Oscar 2020 Awards

Joker

The scandal

1917

Judy

Maleficent: Master of Evil

Best Documentary Oscar Awards 2020

The cave

The Edge of Democracy

American factory

Honeyland

For sama

Best Fiction Short Film Oscar Awards 2020

To Sister

The Neighbor's Window

Brotherhood

Saria

Best Documentary Short Film Oscar Awards 2020

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)

St. Louis Superman

Walk run cha-cha

Best Animated Short Film Oscar Awards 2020

Hair love

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Sister

Memorable

Best Editing Oscar Awards 2020

The Irish

Joker

Le Mans'66

Jojo Rabbit

Parasites

