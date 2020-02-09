TV Shows

These are the nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
3 Min Read
Share it:

The Angels.- The Hollywood Film Academy announced Monday the list of nomitted to the Oscar 2020 awards.

This is the 92nd edition of this ceremony, which will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (USA).

Here is a list of all the films and applicants that participate in the 24 categories of this year's Oscar Awards.

It may interest you: What time and where to see the 2020 Oscars


Best Movie Oscar Awards 2020

Best Actress Oscar Awards 2020

Best Actor Oscar Awards 2020

Best Director Oscar Awards 2020

Best Supporting Actress Oscar 2020 Awards

Best Supporting Actor Oscar Awards 2020

Best Costume Oscar Awards 2020

Best Soundtrack Oscar Awards 2020

Best Sound Assembly Oscar Awards 2020

Best Sound Mix Oscar Awards 2020

Best Foreign Film Oscar Awards 2020

Best Photography Oscar Awards 2020

Best Animated Film Oscar Awards 2020

READ:  Raúl Araiza and Anette Cuburu have the free way to be boyfriends?

Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar 2020 Awards

  • Joker
  • The Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • The two potatoes
  • Little Women

Best Original Screenplay Oscar Awards 2020

  • Story of a marriage
  • 1917
  • Parasites
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Daggers in the back

Best Song Oscar Awards 2020

  • Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet
  • Into the Unkown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II
  • (I'm gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman
  • I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4
  • I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) – Beyond hope

Best Production Design Oscar Awards 2020

  • The Irish
  • 1917
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Parasites

Best Special Effects Oscar Awards 2020

  • The Irish
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • 1917
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyle Oscar 2020 Awards

  • Joker
  • The scandal
  • 1917
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Master of Evil

Best Documentary Oscar Awards 2020

  • The cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • American factory
  • Honeyland
  • For sama

Best Fiction Short Film Oscar Awards 2020

  • To Sister
  • The Neighbor's Window
  • Brotherhood
  • Saria

Best Documentary Short Film Oscar Awards 2020

  • In the Absence
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk run cha-cha

Best Animated Short Film Oscar Awards 2020

  • Hair love
  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Kitbull
  • Sister
  • Memorable

Best Editing Oscar Awards 2020

  • The Irish
  • Joker
  • Le Mans'66
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Parasites

You may be interested: Where to see the Oscar nominated films 2020




  • Cinema
  • Hollywood
  • Red carpet
  • Oscar 2020 Awards
  • Oscar awards

. (tagsToTranslate) Cinema (t) Hollywood (t) Red Carpet (t) Oscar Awards 2020 (t) Oscar Awards

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.