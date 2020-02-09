These are the nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards

The Angels.- The Hollywood Film Academy announced Monday the list of nomitted to the Oscar 2020 awards.
This is the 92nd edition of this ceremony, which will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (USA).
Here is a list of all the films and applicants that participate in the 24 categories of this year's Oscar Awards.
It may interest you: What time and where to see the 2020 Oscars
Best Movie Oscar Awards 2020
- The Irish
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbit
- Le mans
- Little Women
- 1917
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best Actress Oscar Awards 2020
- Scarlett Johansson
- Cynthia Erivo
- Charlize Theron
- Saoirse Ronan
- Renee Zellweger
Best Actor Oscar Awards 2020
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Antonio Banderas
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Adam Driver
- Jonathan Prye
Best Director Oscar Awards 2020
- Martin Scorsese
- Todd Phillips
- Quentin Tarantino
- Sam Mendes
- Bong Joon Ho
Best Supporting Actress Oscar 2020 Awards
- Scarlett Johansson
- Kathy Bates
- Florence Pugh
- Laura Dern
- Margot Robbie
Best Supporting Actor Oscar Awards 2020
- Al Pacino
- Brad Pitt
- Tom Hanks
- Anthony Hopkins
- Joe Pesci
Best Costume Oscar Awards 2020
- The Irish
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
Best Soundtrack Oscar Awards 2020
- Story of a marriage
- Joker
- Little Women
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Assembly Oscar Awards 2020
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Le Mans'66
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mix Oscar Awards 2020
- Joker
- 1917
- Ad astra
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Le Mans'66
Best Foreign Film Oscar Awards 2020
- The Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Parasites
Best Photography Oscar Awards 2020
- The Irish
- Joker
- The lighthouse
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Animated Film Oscar Awards 2020
- Toy Story 4
- How to train your dragon 3
- Where is my body?
- Klaus
- Mr. Link. The lost origin
Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar 2020 Awards
- Joker
- The Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- The two potatoes
- Little Women
Best Original Screenplay Oscar Awards 2020
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Parasites
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Daggers in the back
Best Song Oscar Awards 2020
- Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet
- Into the Unkown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II
- (I'm gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman
- I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4
- I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) – Beyond hope
Best Production Design Oscar Awards 2020
- The Irish
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best Special Effects Oscar Awards 2020
- The Irish
- Avengers: Endgame
- 1917
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyle Oscar 2020 Awards
- Joker
- The scandal
- 1917
- Judy
- Maleficent: Master of Evil
Best Documentary Oscar Awards 2020
- The cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- American factory
- Honeyland
- For sama
Best Fiction Short Film Oscar Awards 2020
- To Sister
- The Neighbor's Window
- Brotherhood
- Saria
Best Documentary Short Film Oscar Awards 2020
- In the Absence
- Life Overtakes Me
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk run cha-cha
Best Animated Short Film Oscar Awards 2020
- Hair love
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Kitbull
- Sister
- Memorable
Best Editing Oscar Awards 2020
- The Irish
- Joker
- Le Mans'66
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasites
You may be interested: Where to see the Oscar nominated films 2020
. (tagsToTranslate) Cinema (t) Hollywood (t) Red Carpet (t) Oscar Awards 2020 (t) Oscar Awards
Add Comment