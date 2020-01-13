TV Shows

These are the nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards

January 13, 2020
Edie Perez
The Angels.- The Hollywood Film Academy announced Monday the list of nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards. This is the 92nd edition of this ceremony, which will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (EU).

Here is the list of all the films and applicants that participate in the 24 categories of this year's Oscar Awards.


Best film

  • The Irish
  • Joker
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Le mans
  • Little Women
  • 1917
  • Story of a marriage
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Parasites

Best actress

  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Charlize Theron
  • Saoirse Ronan
  • Renee Zellweger

Best Actor

  • Leonardo Dicaprio
  • Antonio Banderas
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Adam Driver
  • Jonathan Prye

Best Director

  • Martin Scorsese
  • Todd Phillips
  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Sam Mendes
  • Bong Joon Ho

Best Supporting Actress

  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Kathy Bates
  • Florence Pugh
  • Laura Dern
  • Margot Robbie

Best Supporting Actor

  • Al Pacino
  • Brad Pitt
  • Tom Hanks
  • Anthony Hopkins
  • Joe Pesci

Best Costume

  • The Irish
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women

Best Soundtrack

  • Story of a marriage
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Assembly

  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Le Mans'66
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mix

  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Ad astra
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Le Mans'66

Best Foreign Film

  • The Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Parasites

Best Photography

  • The Irish
  • Joker
  • The lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best Animated Movie

  • Toy Story 4
  • How to train your dragon 3
  • Where is my body?
  • Klaus
  • Mr. Link The lost origin
Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Joker
  • The Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • The two potatoes
  • Little Women

Best Original Screenplay

  • Story of a marriage
  • 1917
  • Parasites
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Daggers in the back

Best song

  • Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet
  • Into the Unkown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II
  • (I'm gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman
  • I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4
  • I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) – Beyond hope

Best Production Design

  • The Irish
  • 1917
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Parasites

Best Special Effects

  • The Irish
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • 1917
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyle

  • Joker
  • The scandal
  • 1917
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Master of Evil

Best Documentary

  • The cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • American factory
  • Honeyland
  • For sama

Best Fiction Short Film

  • To Sister
  • The Neighbor's Window
  • Brotherhood
  • Saria

Best Documentary Short

  • In the Absence
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk run cha-cha

Best Animated Short Film

  • Hair love
  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Kitbull
  • Sister
  • Memorable

Best Assembly

  • The Irish
  • Joker
  • Le Mans'66
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Parasites



