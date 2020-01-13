These are the nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards

The Angels.- The Hollywood Film Academy announced Monday the list of nominees for the Oscar 2020 awards. This is the 92nd edition of this ceremony, which will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (EU).
Here is the list of all the films and applicants that participate in the 24 categories of this year's Oscar Awards.
Best film
- The Irish
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbit
- Le mans
- Little Women
- 1917
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best actress
- Scarlett Johansson
- Cynthia Erivo
- Charlize Theron
- Saoirse Ronan
- Renee Zellweger
Best Actor
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Antonio Banderas
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Adam Driver
- Jonathan Prye
Best Director
- Martin Scorsese
- Todd Phillips
- Quentin Tarantino
- Sam Mendes
- Bong Joon Ho
Best Supporting Actress
- Scarlett Johansson
- Kathy Bates
- Florence Pugh
- Laura Dern
- Margot Robbie
Best Supporting Actor
- Al Pacino
- Brad Pitt
- Tom Hanks
- Anthony Hopkins
- Joe Pesci
Best Costume
- The Irish
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
Best Soundtrack
- Story of a marriage
- Joker
- Little Women
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Assembly
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Le Mans'66
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mix
- Joker
- 1917
- Ad astra
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Le Mans'66
Best Foreign Film
- The Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Parasites
Best Photography
- The Irish
- Joker
- The lighthouse
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Animated Movie
- Toy Story 4
- How to train your dragon 3
- Where is my body?
- Klaus
- Mr. Link The lost origin
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Joker
- The Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- The two potatoes
- Little Women
Best Original Screenplay
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Parasites
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Daggers in the back
Best song
- Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) – Harriet
- Into the Unkown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) – Frozen II
- (I'm gonna) love me again (Elton John) – Rocketman
- I can't let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) – Toy Story 4
- I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) – Beyond hope
Best Production Design
- The Irish
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best Special Effects
- The Irish
- Avengers: Endgame
- 1917
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyle
- Joker
- The scandal
- 1917
- Judy
- Maleficent: Master of Evil
Best Documentary
- The cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- American factory
- Honeyland
- For sama
Best Fiction Short Film
- To Sister
- The Neighbor's Window
- Brotherhood
- Saria
Best Documentary Short
- In the Absence
- Life Overtakes Me
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a Girl)
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk run cha-cha
Best Animated Short Film
- Hair love
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Kitbull
- Sister
- Memorable
Best Assembly
- The Irish
- Joker
- Le Mans'66
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasites
