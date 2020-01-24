These are the nominees for the best short film, one of the most ungrateful categories in film awards

Share it:

Although the Goya Awards are the intended show of the best of Spanish cinema, it is impossible to cover, both by production level and by the possibilities of dissemination of each candidate film. Y to this inevitable arbitrariness we must add a new factor when we talk about the short film: Of the huge amount of productions that can be presented to the three categories – animation, documentary and fiction – only five are selected for each one.

The "short" opening of the awards granted annually by the Academy and which will be distributed this Saturday, January 25, began with the announcement of the nominations. Since then, the candidates have not stopped and their life has focused on the impact of their candidacy: of not receiving any call despite his extensive tour of festivals to have meetings after the candidacy, of no call for interviews to a multitude of media -this included- contacting to speak with the nominees …

In the fiction category, the most popular of the three dedicated to the short film, the nominees shine for their diversity. While Jiajie Yu Yan has made history with 'Xiao Xian', the first work shot in Mandarin Chinese that manages to be a candidate for Goya, 'Suc of Síndria' It is the only film directed by a woman, Irene Moray, who presented the short film at the Berlin Festival, with which the filmmaker has a particular relationship. Both are available in Filmin.

For its part, two Andalusian short filmmakers, Pablo Barce and Carlos Violadé, have been nominated for two opposite works that seem to dialogue with each other: 'The swimmer' Y 'Foreigner'. The category of the most veteran of the candidates closes: Salvador Calvo, director of '1898: The Last of the Philippines' – with which he already got the nomination in the new direction – that treasures a wide tour on the small screen and also opts for the head with 'Maras. See, hear and shut up'.

'Xiao Xian', a "dark fairy tale"

The most exotic among the nominees is 'Xiao Xian', A "dark fairy tale" focused on the Chinese community in Spain. A short film that, according to its director, Jiajie Yu Yan, pretends to be "atmospheric" and "immersive", "a hypnotic experience" that continuously borders the line between the "beautiful" and the "disturbing". "He had a relative interest in the Chinese community, but little by little I became obsessed with oriental and Chinese cinema and connected a lot with that contemplative and leisurely style, with a more dreamlike tone, very hypnotic, "he explains, pointing out that he wanted to meet" with his roots through cinema. "

Jiajie's intention was "normalize a style of cinema" that, for much of the public, has little "Spanish", despite the fact that the short film has been produced entirely in Spain, "from the director to the team and the money". "There is a different vision in Spanish cinema, and I think the short is important because there is a generation of children of migrants who are Spanish but have another background, and that also has its reflection in the cinema, "he says, also explaining that" there are not many artistic references "for this sector.

'Suc de Síndria', "a hug to the viewer"

On the other hand, 'Suc de Síndria', the proposal of Irene Moray, is a subtle and luminous story about the trauma, although the director also claims the hardness and the denunciation in works with subjects of this draft: "It seems good to me that there are people who scream and teach rage and pain. For me, it is scarcer to convey that healing possibility, a more bright and hopeful perspective, but I think both stories are necessary.". Thus, Moray contrasts his film with others that are "a slap in the face", stating that his is "a hug to the viewer."

The idyllic spot where the short film takes place, starring Elena Martín ('Júlia Ist') also It is in tune with the white and compassionate tone of the film, which has one of its highlights in the naturalization of the sexual. And, as Moray points out, "a woman's naked body can be looked at without being objectified," and "sex is natural, like life, like a tree." "It should not be a claim, but it becomes one for the world we live in," he says.

'The swimmer', a story from 15 years ago that "remains in force"

Much more raw is the reality that Pablo Barce shows in 'The Swimmer', a short film that adapts a homonymous account of his own father about the desire of a young man from the Moroccan city of Larache to swim to Spain. A story written "fifteen years ago" but still "still valid", as its director points out: "Larache, where we shot, is one of the cities where more kickers come out, although it is a very long starting point for its geographical location ".

The facts of 'The swimmer' take place in Larache by a "personal bonding" of the director, because his paternal family lived there. Also from there the verista aspiration was born in the portrait of the town, as Barce points out: "I wanted to portray it as naturally as possible, as realistically, without altering the environment as much as possible". There was also no intention of being miserabilistic, so the protagonist "has a life that does not seem too bad", so "he looked at the sea, boats or football."

'The Foreigner', the terror of the sea

In tune with Barce's proposal is 'The Foreigner', another work in which the sea and immigration are at the center of the story. But the case of Carlos Violadé's short film, which talks with 'The Swimmer' for his concern about immigration, focuses much more on the reception from abroad, focusing on the uncontrollable force of nature, recovering the topic Omnia mors aequat about the equalizing power of death.

A production, that of Violadé, in which it is a successful Englishman who is surrounded by an unfathomable sea and finds his salvation in the unexpected generosity of several illegal immigrants who welcome him in his patera. 'Foreigner' is worsening towards its final third, where the camera that it records is that of a tourist's mobile before the arrival at the beach of this suffered group, giving these images a new meaning that goes beyond immediacy.

'Maras. See, hear and shut up ', a wake up call

Close the quota of nominees Salvador Calvo with 'Maras. See, hear and shut up', a fiction short film based on real testimonies of victims of the gangs served by the Spanish Refugee Assistance Commission. A short film that, as its director explains in a promotional video of CEAR, aims to "draw the attention of public opinion" on the complex problem of maras and their victims, which occurs in countries of Central American countries where, "although there are no civil wars, there are more deaths than there were. "

Inspired by real stories of the victims, 'Maras. See, hear and shut up 'is configured around these testimonies, opting for the use of a black and white that seems to provide clarity to the complex issue that is proposed. The hard short film was preceded by a striking advertising campaign in which Globomedia, together with CEAR, announced the premiere of a series about this dangerous criminal group that, in reality never came into existence, and was revealed as the fictionalization of the terrible experiences of the victims of the maras, who are forced to leave their home but obtain asylum as refugees in Spain.

How does a Goya nomination affect a short film?

Despite of wide tour in festivals of the candidates to the head, all are clear that the prize of the Academy is the most recognized. This is the case of 'The swimmer', who has had an extensive time at festivals, such as Madrid Short Film Week. "It seemed that we disappeared from the spotlights, and the nominations for the Forqué (where Barce won the award) and the Goya came," explains its director, who prefers to be prudent rather than proud: "You have to be careful to rush in this maelstrom of prices and nominations. "

"What has made the difference has been the Goya, because it is what gives more visibility," explains Jiajie, who also points out that the congratulations have come after the nomination, but never before despite his long time at festivals such as Malaga, Brno or Toronto. "My friends have congratulated me on the Goya, they don't even know that I've been to forty festivals before. It's something that puts you in a more favorable position."comments.

Something different was the case of 'Suc de Síndria', which was premiered at the Berlin Festival and had a very wide tour, also passing through Toronto or the European Film Awards. "It's wonderful and my family is very happy because they are the only film awards they understand", Moray points out regarding the nomination, but highlights that the growth of the short film has been "progressive": "Producers have contacted me, but it was before the candidacy, it was not in the wake of the Goya. The bombing was Berlin."

Perhaps the one who was most familiar with the awards was Salvador Calvo, a tanned filmmaker on the small screen that had already been nominated for Goya for best new director by '1898. The last of the Philippines'. The director does not even look to the future, because he already has a sufficiently agitated present, since he is immersed in the promotion of 'Adú', his new feature film that opens this January 31 with Luis Tosar and Anna Castillo at the head of the cast.

The precarious world of short film

'Xiao Xian' (2019), Jiajie Yu Yan

The audiovisual industry, a real jungle, has in the short film one of the most untouched and precarious sectors. A concern that not only has to do with the difficulties of this format, as Moray explains: "I understand that it is a precarious sector in which it is often impossible to pay the team, but it also depends on your priorities. The basic problem is that we cannot ask ourselves that there is money to make a short in conditions and that everyone charges when it should be like that. "

Without stability, it is "complicated" to devote to the short film according to Barce's opinion. "You have to find a position where you are comfortable, because many people are forced to work outside of what they would like. If you can combine it with other things, you can, but getting to that point is very difficult, "he says.

"Not only do you not make money, but you lose it", Jiajie explains about the production of his works, although he points out that, for him, "the financing has always been personal or private." In the case of 'Xiao Xian', the production was carried out by the EFTI school – International Photography and Cinema Center -, although The director plans to "enter the standard circuit" after the Goya. As a sentence: "I think there is no industry, it is impossible to earn money. The industry is in the long."