These are the most watched series of Netflix in Spain and surely you don't guess the one that tops the ranking

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These are the 10 most watched series of Netflix in Spain And surely you can't imagine the title that tops the list.

And surely you can't imagine the title that tops the list. The best productions that reach Netflix this 2nd.

If you had to guess Netflix's most watched fiction title in Spain Surely you would bet on ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Elite’ or ‘The paper house’. However, these three titans of the platform do not appear in this ranking, perhaps, because they have not yet released their new seasons. Be that as it may, we have been quite surprised when we have confirmed that a number of Telecinco is included in number one on the list and that, to be honest, we would never have gone through the imagination that would occupy this position, basically because the competition is fierce .

On this occasion, viewers have swept home and crowned ‘Live without permission’ as your favorite series to watch on Netflix. Although it was already broadcast in open by the Mediaset channel, in this second life it has triumphed again. The plot is based on the novel by Manuel Rivas and tells the story of a powerful Galician businessman who, after being diagnosed of a serious illness, must choose his successor. In the cast we find José Coronado, Álex González and Pilar Castro, among others.

‘Live without permission’ tops the ranking of the 10 most watched Netflix series in Spain

‘Live without permission’ is the first on this list of Netflix most watched series in Spain, but it is also followed by another title with the ‘Made in Spain’ stamp: ‘Cable girls’. The series of telephone operators, whose last season has just premiered, is in second position. Then we run into ‘Locke & Key’; The history of this family and its mysterious keys has also convinced our country. They follow ‘Narcos: Mexico’, ‘The end of paradise’ Y ‘Sex Education’, in sixth position. Behind our favorite ‘teen’ fiction we find ‘Puppy school’, ‘Don't talk to strangers’ Y 'Family Guy'. Close the list an international: ‘Riverdale’.



