These are the most viewed movies of 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the arrival of 2020, it is time to take stock of what, cinematographically speaking, has meant the year that has just ended. According to the audience measurement company Comscore, the number of spectators is at its best in the last ten years. A total of 105.5 million visited movie theaters in 2019. But what have been the most watched titles of the year?

How could it be otherwise, at the top of the ranking is ‘The lion king’, with no less than 37,218,267 euros of collection and a total of 6,392,093 spectators, data that place it in the top 1 highest since ‘Eight Basque surnames’. And so is the rest of the classification:

2. Joker – € 30,098,570 (5,112,601 viewers)

3. Avengers: Endgame – € 29,212,775 (4,597,661 viewers)

4. Aladdin – € 25,365,161 (4,758,000 viewers)

5. Toy Story 4 – € 21,366,140 (3,767,956 viewers)

6. Frozen 2 – € 18,196,926 (3,065,056 spectators)

7. Dumbo – € 14,505,701 (2,454,954 viewers)

8. Father there is only one – € 14,240,856 (2,495,675 spectators)

9. Star Wars: The Rise of Sky Walker – € 13,966,830 (2,145,961 spectators)

10. Spider-Man: Away from home – € 13,532,225 (2,305,169 spectators)

As for the Spanish cinema, leads the classification ‘Father there is only one’, the family comedy written, directed and starred by Santiago Segura with € 14,240,856 and a total of 2,495,000 spectators. They follow closely:

2. I leave it whenever I want – € 11,376,111 (1,890,794 spectators)

3. If I were rich – € 11,345,115 (1,860,383 spectators)

4. While the war lasts – € 10,951,887 (1,900,634 spectators)

5. Pain and glory – € 5,766,103 (947,098 spectators)

6. Under the same roof – € 3,595,755 (598,627 spectators)

7. Losing the East – € 2,940,128 (482,764 spectators)

8. The Japan – € 2,768,443 (478,886 spectators)

9. Who kills iron – € 2,525,989 (425,190 spectators)

10. The silence of the white city – € 2,317,832 (458,946 spectators)