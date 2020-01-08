These are the most powerful Netflix series releases for 2020

Share it:

New Year, new series or more seasons of fictions that drive you crazy. If one of your purposes is to go out less and watch more television, it will not cost you to fulfill it because Netflix has prepared the return of your favorite series and other premiere titles for this 2020. The thing already started strongly in January (see everything that awaits you this month) and we promise you that it will not decay. We are already fibrillating with everything that awaits us. We will have sex classes with Otis with 'Sex Education', Sabrina will take us to the dark side and we will enjoy the lives of Valeria and her friends with the series based on the works of Elisabet Benavent. But it is not the only thing that awaits you, in addition, the platform will bring us another literary success, 'Idhun's memories', Among other stories that will keep you blinking in front of the screen. Are you ready?

Sex Education Season 2. January 17.

Netflix

Otis faces new challenges in the second season consisting of 8 chapters.

He will try to move forward with his girlfriend Ola, while an epidemic of chlamydia is unleashed. Aimee and Maeve will have more complicity. On the other hand, Adam goes to military school and there he must deal with his feelings for Eric. Meanwhile, Jean and Jakob strengthen their relationship.



Sabrina Season 3. January 24.

Diyah Pear / Netflix

The darkness returns from the hand of 'Sabrina' with a third season in which the main objective of the witch is to save her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. For this, he will have to take the reins and assume the reign that seems complicated because of the prince of hell Caliban. Meanwhile, Greendale will live a situation of high tension because of the threat of a tribe of pagans who want to wake up a demonic being.



The cable girls. Season 5. February 14.



Manuel Fernández-Valdés / Netflix

The life of the telephone operators has changed a lot since the first season. Now it's time to say goodbye in a frantic tanker and marked by the Civil War. Angels' daughter will be in charge of gathering them after they will end up separated in the last chapter. This batch will be composed of two parts and the second will arrive months later.



The paper house. Season 4. April 3.

Netflix

The robbers with more pull are back with a fourth season full of unknowns after the last blow to the Bank of Spain. We need to know how the situation that was quite a bit in the air in the previous round is resolved. Nairobi is injured, although it seems she will survive. We also have no clues about the plot, so we have to wait to know the next plans of the masked. The best thing is that we still have one more delivery left.

Russian doll. Season 2



Courtesy of Netflix

It was one of the most surprising and distinct fictions of the platform. 'Russian doll' could have ended in the first season, as its closure was round, but the success made it renewed. What will happen? Complicated to know because I could go anywhere. That is one of the great virtues of this series, its ability to surprise. Most likely, we know more details about Nadia's past life (Natasha Lyonne) that serve to explain the events that happened in the first chapters.



For 13 reasons. Season 4

David Moir / Netflix

By the middle of this year, the fourth and final season of one of Netflix's most controversial series will arrive. Bryce's death will continue to resonate strongly and we will attend the boys' graduation. Tension and drama are assured.

Somebody has to die

Netflix

Manolo Caro, architect of 'La casa de las flores', is in charge of this series of three chapters that takes place in the Spain of the 50s. Its protagonist has to return to Mexico to meet his fiancee and appears accompanied by a Mysterious dancer From that moment, things in the place will end up getting out of control.

The Angel of Darkness

Kurt Iswarienko

If 'El Alinienista' ground you, you will have more doses thanks to its continuation entitled 'The Angel of Darkness', which also features its protagonists Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans. The trio will have to investigate the disappearance of the daughter of a Spanish diplomat.



The Umbrella Academy Season 2



Netflix

We are dying to know what will happen after the shocking end of the first season and how the superhero brothers will focus on what the end of the world looks like. These will be the main key of the second round of the series based on the Gerard Way comic.

Elite. Season 3

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

The goodbye of 'Elite' will come with the third season, still without a release date. This batch will be the last one and there are few clues about what will happen. At the moment, the future of Polo is in the air, although it is likely that he will not step on jail, thanks to Cayetana seizing the crime weapon. The only thing we know is that new students will arrive to give more salsa to Las Encinas.



Valeria

Netflix

The protagonist of the saga 'Valeria', by Elisabet Benavent, comes alive with the series whose cast is made up of Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia and Teresa Riott. Valeria is a thirties and writer who is going through an existential crisis. Your great support will be your friends. Their messes will hook you as much as books.



Idhun's memories

Netflix

Netflix has also prepared the adaptation of Laura Gallego's novels. Soon we can see on screen the fantastic trilogy that takes place on Earth, Limbhad and Idhún. Its protagonists, Jack and Victoria, are intended to end the reign of winged snakes, a mission that will be anything but simple.

Selena

Netflix

Are the soap operas going? If the answer is yes and you got hooked on the life of Luis Miguel, a series whose second season also returns shortly, 'Selena' you will like. The production, starring Christian Serratos, captures the life of the musical icon that was killed in 1995.