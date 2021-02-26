These are the most popular series of this season according to ABEMA

The Japanese streaming service ABEMA published the preliminary results of its “Popularity Ranking” for the series premiered during the Winter-2021 season (January-March). The platform presents the results in two categories, which include the series with the highest accumulated views and the series with the highest accumulated comments.

Preliminary Results – Series with the highest number of reproductions

5. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu)

4. Ore dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter)

3. Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken 2nd Season (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

2. Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari (Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies moved to a starter town?)

1. Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu 2nd Season

Preliminary Results – Series with the most comments

5. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu)

4. Hataraku Saibou Black (Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!)

3. Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu 2nd Season

2. Non Non Biyori Nonstop

1. Yuru Camp 2nd Season (Laid-Back Camp)

Source: Dengeki Online

