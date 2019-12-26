Entertainment

These are the most popular Google searches in 2019

December 26, 2019
Lisa Durant
Every year Google It shares the most popular searches of the year by countries and also the most searched internationally. In this year's lists there are some surprises and also very predictable entries.

Among the most wanted of the year is the confrontation between India and South Africa in the first cricket world cup, followed by the death of the young actor Cameron Boyce and the Copa América football.

In the field of entertainment are the most wanted movies with Avengers: Endgame at the head, followed by Joker and Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, in the field of the series, we have Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Chernobyl.

In music we have the songs Old Town Road, 7 Rings and Shallow. On the other hand, in actors, there are Jussie Smollett, Kevin Hart and Joaquin Phoenix (with a fourth place for Keanu Reeves).

In our country, trends have been marked by political current affairs with the general elections in the lead. Programs like Big Brother and Survivors have been far above Game of Thrones and Joker in the field of television and cinema. We have also been very concerned about catastrophes such as DANA and cases of Listeriosis.

To check 2019 in searches you can access here.

