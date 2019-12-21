These are the most listened to songs on Spotify in 2019

Share it:

In the last hours, Spotify, one of the best known and popular platforms around the world, has published the most successful themes and artists throughout this year. Do you want to know what are the most heard songs on Spotify in 2019? We tell you everything below.

Artists and songs that have triumphed in Spotify in 2019

The most listened to artist worldwide on Spotify this year has been Post Malone. The American composer, producer and singer has achieved 6,500 million reproductions. The rapper has achieved first place in the ranking after the release of his latest album, "Hollywood’s Bleeding."

In terms of themes, the most successful song has been "Miss", of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, with more than 1,000 million reproductions.

Around the world, the great success of Billie eilish, the second most listened artist of 2019, just behind Post Malone. Add 6,000 million views.

In Spain, the song "Counting Lunares" is the one that tops the list of most listened to songs on Spotify in 2019, from Puerto Rican Anuel AA. The most listened to Spanish artist globally has been Rosalia. They are followed by Aitana and Lola Indigo.

Spotify also wanted to highlight the great triumph of the urban music In our country. Other artists that appear on the list are: Ozuna, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

The second position on the list is for "With Calm", a song by Daddy Yankee and Snow. In third place is "Calma" by Farruko and Pedro Capó. And, the fourth theme in the ranking is "China," by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G and Ozuna.

These are the most heard songs on Spotify in 2019. Which of them you stay?