These are the most demanded Christmas Lottery 2019 numbers

There is less than a week left until the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019 is celebrated. It is one of the most anticipated dates of the year for all of us, which we hope will touch "El Gordo", the first prize. If you still don't have your tenth, don't worry, because you have until December 21 to buy it. If so, you will be interested to know what are the Christmas Lottery numbers 2019 most in demand.

The most searched Christmas Lottery 2019 numbers

This year 2019 many things have happened in Spain, and throughout the world. So there are many who bet on the date on which a specific event has happened. For example, 13919, which corresponds to the date on which the cold drop DANA wreaked havoc in many municipalities in southeastern Spain. There are also those who are looking for 15919, when Spain won the Basketball World Cup held in China. Or 61019, when Marc Márquez achieved his sixth world cup.

In addition, superstition has a great weight when choosing the tenth of the Christmas Lottery. For example, him 13, a number that has always been linked to bad luck, is one of the most demanded every year. Those responsible for the different Lottery Administrations point out that the endings in 13 are the ones that sell the fastest.