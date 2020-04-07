         These are the mapping apps that you can use in Android Auto

Share it:

Android Auto is Google's solution for to be able to continue using the phone while driving without putting us at risk. Therefore, there are a series of applications specially designed for this tool, easily accessible from Android Auto, whether we are using it on the car screen or with the mobile phone and a support.

Although there are not too many alternatives at the level of navigation applications, you can use the two queen applications in this category. Let's tell you what they are and how you can use them in Android Auto.

Maps apps for Android Auto

Android Auto only supports two mapping and navigation apps: Google Maps and Waze. However, it makes sense to explain what's the point in Android Auto and how we can choose between one or the other.

If we open the Android Auto application and click on any of the addresses that you have already registered, Google Maps will open by default. However, we can choose between Waze or Maps. To do this we must go to the bottom bar and click on the navigation button, the second one starting from the left.

Having Maps and Waze integrated in Android Auto allows us to open them within their own interface, which implies that they automatically open in driving mode and become part of the Auto interface READ: TCL MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K - a new kids watch with tracker, 4G connectivity and School mode

What happens when we click on one of these two options? Than both open directly in navigation mode. In the case of Waze we have to manually enter the type of vehicle we are in, while in Google Maps it is not necessary.

In both cases the interface is traced to that of "normal" applications. However, that they are opened in driving mode and that we have them integrated within the Android Auto application itself (much faster and easier to dial numbers, change applications and others) is an advantage.

If we are connecting our mobile to the car with Android Auto, remind you that the interface is practically identical to that of the mobile, so we only have to follow the same steps to choose between one or another application. Once we have opened Waze or Google Maps we can already use them within Android Auto.

