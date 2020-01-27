Entertainment

These are the funniest #DollyPartonChallenge celebrities

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
Miley Cyrus in her #DollyPartonChallenge

@Miley CyrusInstagram

Dolly parton She is fabulous to her recently completed 74 years. Proof of this is his energetic and funny Instagram account that catapulted the last viral internet challenge a few days ago: #DollyPartonChallenge. We know it, you've seen it everywhere. We talked about the little elaborate and fun montage that shows how someone's photo would be on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. A trend that, in addition to all your friends – including the one that made you your own ‘collage’ hehe -, has completely penetrated the social networks of celebrities, who have also not been able to resist showing their four virtual facets.

Thus, ‘celebrities’ like Miley Cyrus – Dolly’s dramatic confession – Donatella Versace, the Jonas Brothers, Alejandro Sanz, Sebastian Yatra, Ellen DeGeneres and many others have given us these fun moments. And you, do you dare? The BeFunkyFx application is easy to use and allows you to carry out these assemblies that are so in vogue.

Advertising – Keep reading below

one

Dolly Parton's, the original

We love the ‘look’ Playboy bunny!

two

Alejandro Sanz

Spanish has also been animated (with Grammys present).

3

Miley Cyrus

Yes, these images are 100% what we expect from the interpreter.

READ:  American Horror Story Back Sarah Paulson

4

The Jonas Brothers

Nothing to object to the photo of Tinder.

5

Donatella Versace

The Italian fashion diva has more sense of humor than we thought.

6

Sebastian Yatra

The Colombian singer has also risen to the ‘hype‘ of the challenge, and has overcome it with a note!

7

Ellen Degeneres

Well, as expected, all the presenter does is GOLD.

8

Chiara Ferragni

The ‘Italian influencer’ has left us patidifuse with this ‘collage’ that we plan to copy.

9

Will Smith

The actor is our one of the favorite people in the world, and this is one of the reasons.

10

Adrian Lastra

Of course, gold goes to the Spanish interpreter, which has surprised us so. Faaaans!

eleven

Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has not been able to resist and has done this mini-tribute to the series that catapulted her to fame.

12

The 'Friends' series

Rachel Green is still more in force than ever and this is the viral test.

13

Céline Dion.

The music diva has shown that she is still great with this montage that ensures her exquisite good humor.

Advertising – Keep reading below

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.