These are the funniest #DollyPartonChallenge celebrities

Dolly parton She is fabulous to her recently completed 74 years. Proof of this is his energetic and funny Instagram account that catapulted the last viral internet challenge a few days ago: #DollyPartonChallenge. We know it, you've seen it everywhere. We talked about the little elaborate and fun montage that shows how someone's photo would be on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. A trend that, in addition to all your friends – including the one that made you your own ‘collage’ hehe -, has completely penetrated the social networks of celebrities, who have also not been able to resist showing their four virtual facets.

Thus, ‘celebrities’ like Miley Cyrus – Dolly’s dramatic confession – Donatella Versace, the Jonas Brothers, Alejandro Sanz, Sebastian Yatra, Ellen DeGeneres and many others have given us these fun moments. And you, do you dare? The BeFunkyFx application is easy to use and allows you to carry out these assemblies that are so in vogue.