These are the favorites to win at the 2020 Golden Globes this Sunday

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This Sunday, January 5, starting at 6 p.m., the red carpet and the awards ceremony will take place 2020 Golden Globes and here we tell you what are the favorites to win.

And, during the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reward the best of cinema and television in 2019.

While Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Bong Joon-ho and other renowned directors will compete for the main shows in the film categories, Netflix (The Irish, The Two Popes, Story of a Marriage), HBO (Barry, Chernobyl) Y Amazon Prime Video (Fleabag) are outlined as the possible winners in terms of television series.

Here we leave you the favorite titles to win in the 2020 Golden Globes:

Inconceivable (Unbelievable, Netflix)

According to the critics of the magazine Vogue, the Netflix series based on a true story could succeed in the categories of Best Television Actress and Best TV Series or Movie. Kaitlyn Dever, who plays the protagonist victim of sexual abuse and police injustices, could be the winner in the first list; while the series could beat even the applauded Chernobyl.

Chernobyl (HBO)

The HBO miniseries that portray the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear plant explosion could easily crush Netflix in the main category. And, although he does not succeed, critics point to the British Jared Harris as a possible winner in the list of Best Television Actor.

Story of a marriage (Marriage Story, Netflix)

Although Scarlett Johansson could lose the Best Actress award against Renée Zellweger (who gave life to Judy Garland herself), critics claim that Adam Driver wins the Best Male Performance. But also Noah Baumbach could be crowned as the Best Screenwriter.

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Although Tarantino seems to be weak next to the Korean Bong Joon-ho in the shortlist for Best Direction and also with the writers of Story of a marriage Y the IrishLeonardo DiCaprio could award him a prize for his performance to the film about the Manson Family and Sharon Tate.

Parasites

Many may not know him, but director Bong Joon-ho has been making films for less commercial markets for several years. And although he also directed Okja for Netflix, Parasites It turned out to be one of his greatest successes, both critically and commercially. The Korean band already won the Golden Palm last year at Cannes, and this time it could be recognized, at least, for Bong Joon-ho's ability in Management.

See here the complete predictions of the magazine Vogue.

Here you can read the full list of nominees.

You may also like:

Where to watch the delivery of the Golden Globes awards LIVE?

Salma Hayek will be a presenter at the Golden Globes this Sunday