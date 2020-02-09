These are the favorite films of the Oscar 2020 awards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Angels. – This Sunday, February 9, will be the 92nd edition of the Oscar 2020 Awards, which will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (EU).

Joaquín Phoenix is ​​one of the public's favorite actors to win a 2020 Oscar Award for his starring and acting in the Joker movie, which has eleven nominations.

Among the favorite films are "Joker" at the head with 11, ahead of "Once upon a time in Hollywood", "1917" and "The Irish".

Joker

The Joker, by Todd Phillips, one of the films that has made the most headlines this year and which for many is the film of the year. He even won the Golden Lion in Venice.

The Joker, where Arthur Fleck masterfully played by Joaquin Phoenix, experts say, loves to make people laugh, but his career as a comedian is a failure. Social repudiation, marginalization and a series of tragic events lead him down the path of madness and, finally, he falls into the world of crime.

The Irish

He is followed by "The Irishman", where World War II veteran, swindler and hitman remembers his participation in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa. One of the great unsolved mysteries of the country: the disappearance of the legendary trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa. A great journey through the murky ins and outs of organized crime: its internal mechanisms, rivalries and its connection with politics.

1917

1917 is another of the favorites to be awarded the Oscar statuette, the film by Sam Mendes won 10 nominations, including Best Film and Best Direction. Last Sunday he won the Golden Globes, often a predictor of the Oscar's success, both for the Best Drama and for the Best Director.

Where two young British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against the clock, they must infiltrate enemy territory to deliver a message that could save thousands of lives.

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Another of Oscar's favorites is "Once upon a time in Hollywood." In the late 60s, Hollywood begins to change and actor Rick Dalton tries to adapt to the new times. Together with their double, both experience problems to modify their habits, due to how rooted they are. At the same time, a relationship is born between Rick and actress Sharon Tate, who was a victim of the Manson family in the 1969 massacre.

Where you can see the Oscar Awards

The Oscar Awards will be broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California and the annual grand party will begin at 7:00 p.m.

In the case of open television, the event can be seen in Mexico by Azteca 7, starting at 5:30 p.m.

On cable television, the event can be followed on the TNT channel, in its two transmissions you can watch it with the original or folded language, from 5:30 p.m.

Latin America will be able to see the 2020 Oscar Awards in their original language and dubbed into Spanish through the TNT channel and these are the local times to follow the awards gala:

In Mexico, 7:00 p.m., Colombia, Ecuador and Peru at 8:00 p.m. and Chile, Argentina and Brazil you can see it at 10:00 p.m.