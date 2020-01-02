These are the Disney + premieres that you will see in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last November, the platform Disney + began operating in some parts of the world (the launch date in Spain will be March 31, 2020, as in England, Germany, France and Italy). And, although we still cannot enjoy the content – because, although it is a platform for a smaller audience, we are also with the 'hype' – we already know what we can see this year if we subscribe to the platform.

It has been the company itself through its profile of Twitter who has reported all the content, which has made us fibrillary for two reasons: first, because we have to review the streaming services that we can We want to have (what formula compensates us the most to see what we like in the most economical way possible?) and, on the other hand, can the programming that it brings more cool?

Check out:

"Isn't this what it means to have vision in 2020? Since 'Toy Story 4' Y 'Aladdin', until 'Lizzie McGuire' Y 'WandaVision'. Here is a review of our future and originals that will come to Disney Plus this year".

THE DISNEY + PREMIERE FOR 2020

Series

'WandaVision'

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

'Lizzie McGuire'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'The Mandalorian', season 2

'Diary of a Future President'

'High School Musical'

'Stargirl'

Films

'The Lion King' ('live action')

'Aladdin' ('live action')

'Toy Story 4'

'Lamp Life'

'The Phineas & Ferb Movie'

'Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made'

'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals'

'National Geographic' (documentaries)