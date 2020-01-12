These are the aces under the sleeve of Real Madrid and Atlético before the final of the Super Cup

Share it:

Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid star in a Madrid derby in the grand finale of this new Spanish Super Cup Luis Rubiales in Saudi Arabia. Jeddah will be the fifth city that will enjoy this classic showdown of our League after Lisbon, Milan, Tallinn and New Jersey.

Both teams arrive with casualties. The capitals of the white group like Benzema, Hazard and Bale. Also in the offensive part in Atlético de Madrid will not have Diego Costa, Lemar or Koke. In this way, the second line becomes even more important, the so-called fresh air that two players, one from each team, are giving both sets.

The little bird Valverde, capital for Real Madrid

The Real Madrid found in Fede Valverde a true lifeguard, after many criticisms of the midfield of the white team for the lack of revulsives to give rest to the trivote formed by Casemiro, Kroos and Modric.

With the Uruguayan, Real Madrid defends better, recovers more and reaches the rival area better, as evidenced by the statistics with the presence of the Uruguayan in the eleven and without it.

WITHOUT Fede Valverde: 19 goals in favor / 16 goals against WITH Fede Valverde: 34 goals in favor / 5 goals against

The difference in terms of goals goes from +3 to +29 in those games in which the little bird Valverde plays, a revulsive and a key piece in the midfield of Zidane. The Frenchman decided to do without Ceballos and stay with the Uruguayan and time seems to have proved him right as a young player of the white team.

Strap, from summer discard to mattress angel

Ángel Correa, the striker of Atlético de Madrid, was the great hero of the semifinals against FC Barcelona in the great comeback of the mattresses in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Correa finished the year very well giving the victory to the rojiblancos in Benito Villamarín, and began in the best way this new decade, that not decade, contributing not only from the bench but as a holder.

With five goals and six assists he is the fashion player of Atlético de Madrid, the Cholo Simeone He promised more prominence in summer and he is earning it. The striker gives that spark that the rojiblancos needed, after Diego Costa's injury.