These are the 13 longest movies ever

Much has been said lately about the duration of the films after the premiere of 'The Irishman', the acclaimed film by Martin Scorsese It lasts 3 hours and 29 minutes. They even made guides to see it as a miniseries when there are actually much longer works.

Next we will review what are the 13 longest movies in movie history –also including documentaries – but leaving out experimental works that in the vast majority of cases were not intended to be seen in their entirety.

An example of this would be with 'Logistics', a Swedish film of 2012 that lasts 857 days, 35 days and 17 hours is, technically, the longest movie ever.

'Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo'

Bangladeshi film premiered in 2019 based on different stories around the Liberation War of that country of 1971. Written and directed by Ashraf Shishir, it holds the longest movie premiere in cinemas of all time with a duration of 21 hours and 5 minutes.

'Resan'

<br />

Peter Watkins documentary released in 1987 that revolves around nuclear weapons, defense spending and poverty. To do this, he interviewed a multitude of ordinary people to express his knowledge about it. Its duration goes until 14 hours and 33 minutes.

'The flower'

The longest Argentine film of all time with a duration of 13 hours and 28 minutes. Behind her we have Mariano Llinás, it is divided into six episodes, each with a different story, from one made as a B series movie to another that is a kind of black and white remake of 'A field match '.

'Out 1'

Jacques Rivette's French film divided at the time into eight parts that total a total of 12 hours and 55 minutes. Its starting point is that two theater companies are preparing two versions of Esquilo's works, although, obviously, the thing will go far beyond that. He ranked 127th in a vote on the best films of all time from the prestigious 'Sight & Sound'.

'Evolution of a Filipino Family'

<br />

Filipino tape that tells the evolution of the Filipino people through a humble family between 1971 and 1987. Written and directed by Lav Diaz, its duration is triggered until 9 hours and 53 minutes and it took 11 years to complete.

'Shoah'

<br />

Perhaps the most acclaimed documentary of the times that Claude Lanzmann, its author, continued to explore years later with discards of it. In it the Nazi Holocaust is reviewed in depth from people who suffered it so that what happened did not fall into oblivion. Hard 9 hours and 26 minutes.

'Tie Xi Qu: West of the Tracks'

2003 Chinese documentary by Wang Bing divided into three parts that total a total of 9 hours and 11 minutes. It was filmed between 1999 and 2001 to reflect the slow deterioration of an industrial plant located in a place that once had a lot of economic movement.

'Death in the Land of the Charms'

We meet again with the Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz in another documentary that this time lasts 8 hours and 58 minutes. It tells us the return to his hometown of Filipino poet Benjamin Agusan, with the particular fact that this town is now buried.

'Dead Souls'

The Chinese Wang Bing also repeats presence with another documentary whose duration amounts to 8 hours and 15 minutes. Shot between 2005 and 2017, it shows the current life of the elderly who managed to survive the Jiabiangou forced labor camp.

'A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery'

Third appearance on the list of the very prolific Lav Diaz, but this time it is not a documentary. To do this, he takes the story of how Gregoria de Jesus tries to find the body of her husband Andrés Bonifacio, executed during the rebellion against Spain in which Gregoria was one of the few women to lead the resistance work. You can see it when they get over you 8 hours and 5 minutes.

'O.J .: Made in America'

Documentary divided into five parts for its television broadcast within the ESPN series '30 for 30 ', but before that, it had a short movie theaters after its world premiere at the 2016 Sundance Festival and was awarded the Oscar. It explores the figure of OJ Simpson, from his glory days in the NFL to the trial in which he was accused of the murder of his wife. Directs Exra Edelman and lasts 7 hours and 43 minutes.

'Melancholia'

Fourth and last appearance of Filipino Lav Diaz. Awarded with the Orizzonti prize at the Venice Festival of 2008, it is divided into three parts and described as "a winding journey through the deepest and harshest torrents of human existence"If those words have seduced you," only "you will need 7 hours and 30 minutes to se her.

'Sattantangó'

The longest film by the renowned Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr. Released in 1994, Tarr took almost 10 years to adapt the novel by László Krasznahorkai, its author. Through several characters, he tells us the problems that plague a farm during post-communist Hungary. It stays in 6 hours and 59 minutes.

And Hollywood what?

The longest film honor produced by Hollywood remains in the hands of 'Cleopatra', the epic historical drama led by Elizabeth Taylor whose duration amounts to 4 hours and 28 minutes, fifty-nine more than 'The Irish'.

The second place is in the hands of adapting 'Hamlet' in charge of Kenneth Branagh with 4 hours and 2 minutes, completing the podium 'What the wind took' with 3 hours and 58 minutes.