These are the 10 most viewed movies on Netflix

If Netflix has taught us anything and the few times it publishes its statistics, it is what little we still know of the public of the streaming. Bad movies and true open series failures hit the platform and succeed. Perhaps it is that it is not the same something to pay an entry or see week after week in the open that consume, free and at the same time, on the platform.

The important thing is that the film that this Friday commands Netflix's top 10 most viewed movies internationally is nothing less than 'Airbender, the last warrior'. The film released in 2010 was the most criticized and one of the biggest slips in Shyamalan's career. It was, by all accounts, a real disappointment for critics and the public. The beginning of a saga based on the famous anime of 'Avatar' that, from the first moment, we knew that it would not have a second part. But it came to Netflix and … World Triumph. Will it become a classic of bad movies that, from so bad, end up being popular? Will it be the 'The Room' of the 21st century thanks to Netflix?

The truth is that reviewing the top 10 most viewed is not that we find the best movies on the platform … These are the 9 films that accompany 'Airbender, the last warrior' in the top 10 international platform.

'Target: Washington D.C' (Ric Roman Waugh, 2019)

(Ric Roman Waugh, 2019) 'Coffe & Kareem' (Michael Dowse, 2020)

(Michael Dowse, 2020) 'Hangover in Las Vegas '(Todd Phillips, 2009)

'(Todd Phillips, 2009) 'Molly's Game' (Aaron Sorkin, 2017)

(Aaron Sorkin, 2017) 'Her best friend' (Christian E. Christiansen, 2011)

(Christian E. Christiansen, 2011) 'Salt' (Phillip Noyce, 2010)

(Phillip Noyce, 2010) 'The Ghost Who Walks' (Cody Stokes, 2019)

(Cody Stokes, 2019) 'Deep Impact' (Mimi Leder, 1998)

(Mimi Leder, 1998) 'Angry Birds 2: The Movie' (Thurop Van Orman and John Rice, 2019)

Let's be honest, except for 'Hangover in Las Vegas' and 'Molly's Game', We were hoping to find these titles on Netflix's worst movie charts, not the most viewed …