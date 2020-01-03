These are the 10 characters that nobody wanted to play in Hollywood

For any actor, choosing a character always has a risk point. And the same happens to directors and producers: it is not always easy to select the perfect interpreter for what role. The fear of not being up to par, a script that did not quite convince them, a plot too risky for the moment or having to star in very high-pitched sequences caused many Hollywood stars, as Looper publishes, to reject some of the titles that have become essential in the history of cinema. After many laps, these iconic characters finally found face, body and soul.
Ennis and Jack in ‘Brokeback Mountain’
The unforgettable cowboy love story starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger experienced a torment almost harder than that of their protagonists until the producers found the performers. Diana Ossana, screenwriter of the film directed by Ang Lee, confessed that the script was offered to a large number of actors who, without giving a specific reason, refused to participate in the successful film. Among them, Matt Damon, Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton or Joel Schumacher.
Clarice Starling in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’
Michelle Pfeiffer and Meg Ryan They were the first candidates to play the character that finally fell to Jodie Foster in the adaptation of Thomas Harris's novel. Both rejected the offer because of the heavy violence that the film contained. Another name that rang loudly was Laura Dern, but Jonathan Demme, director of the film, considered that he was not yet famous enough to embody such an iconic role.
Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray in ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’
The film adaptation of the successful trilogy of E. L. James did not have it easy to find its protagonists. Ryan Gosling, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund They referred to “professional motives” for not interpreting the character that Jamie Dornan embodied. And the same happened with Lucy Hale, Chloe Bridges and Emma Watson with the role that, finally, Dakota Johnson accepted.
Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’
Although Francis Ford Coppola was clear from the beginning, not even Al Pacino was convinced, at first, to give life to one of the most iconic characters in the Mario Puzo adaptation. However, he was not the first option. In fact, Paramount bosses were determined to have their character interpret it Jack Nicholson or Martin Sheen, but both said no.
Noah in ‘Noah's Diary’
Nicholas Sparks, author of the novel on which the film directed by Nick Cassavetes was based, has confessed that no actor, except Ryan Gosling, he considered the protagonist of his book interesting that, according to Hollywood stars, "had no bow."
Patrick Bateman in ‘American Psycho’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Crudup, Edward Norton or Johnny Lee Miller They are just some of the actors who, after reading the script that adapted the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, refused to star in the film directed by Mary Harron. Finally, Christian Bale accepted the challenge of getting into the skin of a bloodthirsty psycho hidden under the skin of a successful executive.
Bella Swan in ‘Twilight’
With the adaptation of the saga written by Stephenie Meyer something similar happened to what happened with ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’: the script and the concept of the film caused rejection in most of the actors and actresses who received it. After the refusal of Frances Bean Cobain, Emily Browning and Emmy RossumFinally, it was Kristen Stewart who agreed to play the protagonist with Robert Pattinson as partenaire.
Aragorn in ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Nicolas Cage, Russell Crowe and even Daniel Day-Lewis were the names that Peter Jackson shuffled to give life to one of the most iconic characters in the saga. When Cage rejected him so he could spend time with his family, Crowe apologized saying he had previous commitments, and Day-Lewis gave no reason to say no, the prize went to Viggo Mortensen, who gave us one of the most interpretations. Craft and memorable of his career.
Gandalf in ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Another character who, for a long time, was looking for an actor was that of the old wizard. Not even the juicy economic offer made by Warner was enough for Sean Connery will accept. Christopher Plummer He also did not want to embody it and, finally, fell to Ian McKellen.
John McClane in ‘The Crystal Jungle’
He is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic characters in Bruce Willis' career. And the actor has to thank for that Frank Sinatra, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Gere and Arnold Schwarzenegger for telling John McTiernan a no like a cathedral.
Add Comment