These are the 10 characters that nobody wanted to play in Hollywood

For any actor, choosing a character always has a risk point. And the same happens to directors and producers: it is not always easy to select the perfect interpreter for what role. The fear of not being up to par, a script that did not quite convince them, a plot too risky for the moment or having to star in very high-pitched sequences caused many Hollywood stars, as Looper publishes, to reject some of the titles that have become essential in the history of cinema. After many laps, these iconic characters finally found face, body and soul.