these are some of the best

Battle-Royale, puzzles and strategy, among others; Play for free during these days.

Every day there are more users who play on their tablet or mobile phone, andAndroidIt is the most common operating system on countless devices. Of course, all of them serve to enjoy video games, and the offer of titles is practically endless. Since theBattle-Royalemost popular on the market, up to classics of the 90s.

We recently offered you some of the best free games for Apple devices, so today we have decided to do the same with Android. There are so many that it is impossible not to leave out some magnificent ones, but we believe that we have selectedan infallible combination: quality and varietyDo not hesitate to propose your favorites!

Lemmings

A true myth from the early 90's. Designed by DMA Design -now RockStar North-, this puzzle proposal was very, very peculiar.Coordinate the work of an army of tiny beingsIt was never so much fun, and its soundtrack composed of pieces of classical music did not leave anyone indifferent.

Rating on Google Play: 4.1 out of 5.

Slither.io

Although the game ofThe Serpent -Snake for friends-Dating back to the mid-1970s, its popularity came after being prerecorded on Nokia phones. Those that never break. Well this isthe most modern and colorful versionyou can imagine. You already know how to play, will you achieve the maximum score?

Rating on Google Play: 4.1 out of 5.

PUBG Mobile

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds wasone of the first titles to establish the Battle-Royale formulalike a real mass phenomenon. A battlefield, a circle that condemns anyone who does not remain within it and a single option: win or die.

Rating on Google Play: 4.3 out of 5.

Last day on Earth: Survival

Have you ever imagined what the last day of Earth would be like? The Kefir studio! s: dramatic, desolate and infested with undead. The objective?Survive through shooting, resource searching, and item crafting. It requires being patient in every game, but it is very rewarding.

Rating on Google Play: 4.3 out of 5.

Super Stickman Golf 3

HeGolfIt is one of those sports that, regardless of whether it attracts us in real life or not, is very enjoyable in video games. So we recommendone of the most complete, fun and variedthat you can find on Android device. Twenty tests and many challenges to overcome.

Rating on Google Play: 4 out of 5.

Bowmasters

The proposal of Miniclip.com has become very popular in recent times. And it is that to freeone-on-one, turn-based and sharps combatAs flags or traffic signs it is a lot of fun. Each launch requires planning the trajectory of the projectile.

Rating on Google Play: 4.5 out of 5.

Transmission

The work of the Science Museum isa must-have authenticfor any lover of puzzle video games.Easy to understand, demanding to master. Minimalist in audiovisual, but very generous in content thanks to its more than 70 levels and hundreds of challenges to overcome.

Rating on Google Play: 4.6 out of 5.

Stranger Things: The Game

We often talk about video game-based series and movies, but what about the other way around? Well we also have good options, likethe official adventure of the famous Netflix series. We've been enjoying ourselves at Hawkins for years, so now is the time to explore its confines. Beware of the Demogorgon!

Rating on Google Play: 4.6 out of 5.

Critical Ops

If half a hundred million users call it "the Counter-Strike for mobile"Be for something, right? The Critical Force Ltd. FPS not only stands out for itsspectacular graphic section; also for its refined gameplay. A game that touches the limits that separate a mobile title from a larger production.

Rating on Google Play: 4.3 out of 5.

ANOTHER EDEN

If someone believes that it is not possible to enjoya good RPGOn your phone or tablet, WFS, Inc. has something to say with its fantastic role playing adventure.the time and the spaceThey are very relative in a work that Google's own editors have rated as one of the best video games available in its endless catalog.

Rating on Google Play: 4.4 out of 5.

Call of Duty: Mobile

The most successful franchise of the last decade as far as online multiplayer is concerned could not miss the party. In our analysis we made it clear how much we liked it. And is thatCOD is as good on mobile as on other platformswhere the recent Warzone is currently in vogue.

Rating on Google Play: 4.5 out of 5.

