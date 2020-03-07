These are box office predictions of 'Mulán'

Share it:

At the moment it is predicted that the next Disney live action remake, 'Mulán', will have a strong weekend of box office premiere even though concerns about the coronavirus continue to rise. Directed by Niki Caro, the movie will arrive the 27th of March. Unlike the original 1998 animated film, this new story will not feature musical numbers or some of the familiar characters of the animated classic.

However, it will include some new characters, mainly new villains called Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee) and Xian Lang (Gong Li). It also has a different rating: it is considered as PG-13 given its scenes of violence, thus becoming the first live action remake of Disney to receive this rating.

The film will arrive in theaters worldwide in two weeks and many have wondered how the growing fear of coronavirus will affect the box office. The virus has already touched the industry in several ways and several productions. The most popular case has been that of the latest James Bond movie, 'No Time to Die', which delays its premiere until November. With so many productions suspended or with changed premiere dates, it was normal to wonder if 'Mulán' would suffer these same ravages. What he has done has been to cancel the premiere in China.

According to Deadline, the movie could reach around 85 million dollars in the first three days in theaters. Some are more optimistic and point to 100 million, based on follow-up diagnoses and other similar titles. However, the coronavirus outbreak "brings uncertainty as to how much it will buffer gross revenues."

At the moment there is nothing certain about whether other studies will follow the steps of MGM, but it would not be surprising if other titles are postponed. However, for a company like Disney, the delay is a much less flexible movement, especially with the Marvel movie calendar, with 'Black Widow' shortly. This does not mean that there are still changes due to the coronavirus.